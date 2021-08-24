Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday morning. Target Area: Cumberland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...Major flooding is forecast at Harper Tavern and Hershey, with minor flooding at Middletown. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.9 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Erbs Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Some residences in the vicinity of Erb`s Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 06/28/2005.