Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 103 to 108. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Poinsett County, AR
County
Clay County, AR
County
Craighead County, AR
County
Crittenden County, AR
County
Lee County, AR
County
Saint Francis County, AR
County
Greene County, AR
State
Mississippi State
County
Mississippi County, AR
County
Cross County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Mississippi#Heat Advisory#Clay Craighead#Cross Greene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy