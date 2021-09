BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Butler officer who was stabbed multiple times before shooting and killing the suspect last week was released from the hospital Wednesday. Officer Michael Sulerud was released from UPMC Presby and seemed to be in good shape and good spirits when he was greeted with a welcome home ceremony back in Butler County. (Photo: KDKA) In a statement, the department thanked everyone at UPMC for their “unbelievable care.” “The family thanks the community for all the support they received and ask that people continue to respect their privacy as Officer Sulerud continues to heal,” said a statement from the department. The...