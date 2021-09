Vaccination rates in Oregon are steadily trending upward, as the effort to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 increasingly turns to hyper-local community efforts. Public health officials suspect that a so-far unspecified number of those increased inoculations in Oregon are due to residents seeking out third shots – the federal government authorized the third shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines for some people with weakened immune systems on Aug. 13 and at least one million have been administered across the country since then. The health authority plans to start separately reporting the number of third shots next week.