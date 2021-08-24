Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Tony Finau ends 5-year drought and wins Northern Trust

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tony Finau was developing a label as the player who did everything right but win. What he never lost was his belief he could beat the best. That moment finally arrived late Monday afternoon at The Northern Trust against the sunlit backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. Finau delivered the best back nine of his career to track down Jon Rahm, the world's No. 1 player, and then beat Cameron Smith in a playoff.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Fedex Cup#Ap#The Northern Trust#Liberty National#The Pga Tour#Australian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Finau wins Northern Trust after five days, a playoff and an out-of-bounds tee shot by Cameron Smith

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Tony Finau has a few sayings he lives by, one of which is goals are dreams with a deadline. Down to the final three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs, his deadline was looming to win a tournament in the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 “super season” of 50 events and to convince U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker that he was deserving of a spot on the 12-man team.
GolfGolf Channel

Monday Scramble: Tony Finau finally scratches that five-year itch

Tony Finau closes the deal, Jon Rahm lets one go, Anna Nordqvist captures major No. 3, the U.S. Ryder Cup team takes shape, Lavner's Legends open up an early lead in our playoff fantasy challenge and more in this week's edition of Monday (err, Tuesday) Scramble:. For a player who...
GolfOld Gold Black

Tony Finau wins in first event of FedEx Cup Playoffs

On Monday, Tony Finau did something in Jersey City, NY that he had not done in 1,975 days — he won a golf tournament. Since turning pro in 2007, Tony Finau has become popular for his powerful swing and his laid-back demeanor. Finau is one of Nike’s top golf athletes and is one of the longest hitters on TOUR with an average driving distance of 305.4 yards this past season.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship leaderboard breakdown: Jon Rahm makes a run, but Patrick Cantlay leads after Round 1

Stepping to the first tee in Round 1 with a score already on your card is always an oddity at the Tour Championship, but starting the field with staggered scores does make for a clearer narrative after the first 18 holes. That narrative looks a lot like it did 24 hours ago before Round 1 began with Patrick Cantlay still leading the pack with a two-stroke lead on second place.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay gives an incredible response on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue

Wednesday morning, on the eve of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Patrick Cantlay joined the long line of players who were asked their thoughts on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue. The question came in the wake of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's announcement the previous day that fans who chant "Brooksy" as a taunt could be kicked out of future events, a step toward making for a more civil atmosphere outside the ropes.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks

It all comes down to this when the PGA Tour's top 30 players tee off Thursday in the 2021 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Patrick Cantlay starts with a two-stroke lead at 10-under par after his steely BMW Championship victory in a six-hole playoff with Bryson DeChambeau. Northern Trust winner Tony Finau starts second at 8 under, followed by DeChambeau (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Cameron Smith (-5). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson is in the finale for the 13th straight year but will need to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title. Xander Schauffele, who went a tournament-best 15 under last year but tied for second overall, will start at 2 under along with Rory McIlroy, who seeks his third FedEx Cup title.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf Fans React To Brooks Koepka’s Outfit Today

Brooks Koepka donned a Tiger Woods-like outfit at the TOUR Championship on Thursday. Some golf fans loved it. Others hated it. Koepka, 27, rocked a black short-sleeved turtleneck with a white Nike hat on Thursday. Though it wasn’t Woods’ legendary look of a red Nike turtleneck, it was similar. Take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy