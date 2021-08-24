Wexner Center for the Arts boasts packed schedule for fall semester
The Wexner Center for the Arts is making the transition back to in-person events with a fall schedule filled with new art and events for everyone. Melissa Starker, public relations manager of the Wexner Center for the Arts, said that although the center has increased its event calendar and ramped up in-person happenings similar to before the pandemic, it is still offering virtual events for those who may remain wary of participating in person.www.thelantern.com
