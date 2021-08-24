Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Wexner Center for the Arts boasts packed schedule for fall semester

By Andres Ibarra
Lantern
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wexner Center for the Arts is making the transition back to in-person events with a fall schedule filled with new art and events for everyone. Melissa Starker, public relations manager of the Wexner Center for the Arts, said that although the center has increased its event calendar and ramped up in-person happenings similar to before the pandemic, it is still offering virtual events for those who may remain wary of participating in person.

www.thelantern.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Art#Entertainment Center#Moviola#Otherworld#The Wexner Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy