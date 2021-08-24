Boulder’s Health Equity Fund continues work despite pandemic
Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Boulder’s Health Equity Fund in 2020 continued to provide support to city nonprofit organizations that promote equity. The Health Equity Fund is paid for by the city’s sugar sweetened beverage distribution tax, a two-cents-per-ounce excise tax on the distribution of beverages with added sugar and other sweeteners. The tax was approved by Boulder voters and took effect in July 2017.www.coloradodaily.com
