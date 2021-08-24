Cancel
Boulder’s Health Equity Fund continues work despite pandemic

By Deborah Swearingen
Colorado Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Boulder’s Health Equity Fund in 2020 continued to provide support to city nonprofit organizations that promote equity. The Health Equity Fund is paid for by the city’s sugar sweetened beverage distribution tax, a two-cents-per-ounce excise tax on the distribution of beverages with added sugar and other sweeteners. The tax was approved by Boulder voters and took effect in July 2017.

