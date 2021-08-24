Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 17:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM COUNTY At 551 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Graham County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
