Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Graham County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 17:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM COUNTY At 551 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Graham County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Graham County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#17 51 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Barnstable A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Dennis, or 9 miles northeast of Barnstable, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES, including the following locations... Hyannis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Cumberland County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday morning. Target Area: Cumberland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...Major flooding is forecast at Harper Tavern and Hershey, with minor flooding at Middletown. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.9 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Erbs Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Some residences in the vicinity of Erb`s Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 06/28/2005.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hampden by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hampden FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR HAMPDEN COUNTY At 142 AM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Palmer, Granby, Southwick, Sturbridge, Monson, Southampton and Hadley. At 118 AM in Southwick Massachusetts, a trained spotter reported that Kine Road is flooded and closed. A Brook is out of its banks and flooding the roadway. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 00:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monmouth FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONMOUTH AND NORTHEASTERN OCEAN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Coastal DownEast and Interior DownEast Maine., including the following areas, in Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. * Through this evening. * Tropical moisture associated with the Remnants of Ida will bring heavy rainfall to the area. * Rainfall rates will rapidly increase Thursday morning with heavy rain persisting into Thursday afternoon. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times Thursday. Rainfall totals of 2.00 to 4.00 inches are expected from late tonight into late Thursday evening. Locally higher amounts are possible. These rainfall totals and rain rates could lead to flash flooding.
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central and southwest Maine, including the following areas, in south central Maine, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc. In southwest Maine, Coastal Cumberland. * Through this evening. * Widespread rainfall is falling across portions of Maine this morning. Rainfall intensity is highest across coastal counties. Rain will end from west to east later today. Most areas are reporting between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall overnight, with another inch or more possible through midday. * Heavy rain may cause flash flooding over urban and poor drainage areas, along with minor dirt road and culvert washouts. Additionally, sharp rises on small creeks and streams will be possible.
Washington County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Washington, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Coastal DownEast and Interior DownEast Maine., including the following areas, in Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Washington. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington. * Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * Tropical moisture associated with the Remnants of Ida will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the area. * High rainfall rates will continue through early afternoon. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times. Storm total rainfall of 2.00 to 3.50 inches is expected. Locally higher amounts are possible in far eastern Washington county. These rain rates and rainfall totals could lead to flash flooding.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Dennis, or 9 miles northeast of Barnstable, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES, including the following locations... Hyannis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central and southwest Maine, including the following areas, in south central Maine, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc. In southwest Maine, Coastal Cumberland. * Through this evening. * Widespread rain will continue across the midcoast counties through midday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 709 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Dennis, or 9 miles northeast of Barnstable, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES, including the following locations... Hyannis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 709 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 08:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 08:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 447 AM EDT, A cluster of thunderstorms produced flash flooding earlier this morning across the Falmouth to Hyannis corridor. Another cluster of very heavy rainfall will move int the region shortly. This will result in more flash flooding between 5 and 730 am this morning. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Marion, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Aquinnah, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, West Tisbury, Chilmark, Gosnold and Hyannis. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 15:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 305 PM MST, Heavy rainfall continues near and south of the Interstage 40 and US 93 interchange. Local ranch roads and low water crossings may be affected by minor flooding. Heed any local road closures. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Mohave County
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 17:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Navajo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GILA, COCONINO AND NAVAJO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 305 PM MST, Heavy rainfall continues near and south of the Interstage 40 and US 93 interchange. Local ranch roads and low water crossings may be affected by minor flooding. Heed any local road closures. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Mohave County

Comments / 0

Community Policy