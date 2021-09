The Golden State Warriors' chase for greatness continues in the video game world today, as their professional eSports team Warriors Gaming Squad makes their third straight postseason appearance in the NBA 2K League. They'll be taking on Pistons GT at 5PM PT and you can tune in via Twitch or YouTube Gaming. The 2021 NBA 2K League playoffs are being held in Dallas, which is a pretty big deal considering this is the first time the league will have in-person games since 2019.