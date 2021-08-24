Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

‘Knocking on Door to Lake Tahoe Basin;’ Caldor Fire Eclipses 114,000 Acres; Nation’s Top Firefighting Priority

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azMqy_0bamYUFs00

EL DORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS SF) — The Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada has become the top firefighting priority in the nation and the Cal Fire chief Monday afternoon acknowledged the possible threat to the Lake Tahoe area.

The wildfire has burned 114,166 acres, or nearly 178 square miles, in the El Dorado National Forest since it began on August 14 East of Omo Ranch and south of the community of Grizzly Flats. Containment was reported at nine percent as of Monday night.

Cal Fire Thom Porter told reporters at a Monday press conference the Caldor Fire is getting top priority in the allocation of firefighting resources because of its proximity to Tahoe.

“It is that important,” he said. “It is knocking on the door to the Lake Tahoe basin. We have all efforts in place to keep it out of the basin, but we do also need to be aware that that is a possibility based on the way the fires have been burning.”

Chief Clive Savacool with the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department said crews were working with Tahoe officials to come up with backup plans, just in case the flames move further east.

“The evacuation warnings aren’t into the Tahoe Basin yet, they are not into South Lake Tahoe, we don’t want to have anybody panic, we just want to be able to keep up to date with constant information, accurate information from reliable sources,” said Chief Savacool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3NC6_0bamYUFs00

Firefighters battle flames during the Caldor Fire in Kyburz, California, U.S., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

After a week of zero containment, fire officials reported five percent containment Monday and more containment is expected especially along the southern edge of the fire throughout the day.

At a California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services news conference Monday afternoon, officials announced that two Galt police officers were severely hurt in a head-on collision early Sunday morning along Highway 99 as they headed to help in Caldor Fire. Two other civilians were injured in the fire last week.

As of Monday night, at least 500 homes have been destroyed in the fire, and more than 17,000 homes and other structures are threatened.  Six commercial properties have been destroyed along 148 other minor structures, Cal Fire said. The cause has not yet been determined.

Overnight downslope winds, low temperatures, and moderate humidity levels have helped slow the fire’s spread.

Operations Section Chief Tim Ernst said Monday the most challenging area of the fire continues to be around the point of origin with flames continuing to make runs up toward Grizzly Flats, which saw dozens of homes burned in the wildfire last week .

“To address that problem, we’re putting in a lot of contingency lines and dozer lines, and last night we ran a long firing operation to take some of the fuel away from the fire,” said Ernst. “But the fire continues to challenge us in this area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0he9_0bamYUFs00

A firefighter prepares to battle an active fire on a hillside during the Caldor Fire in Kyburz, California, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

After jumping U.S. Highway 50 on over the weekend , Ernst said there no extensive fire growth past Highway 50 overnight and crews were engaged in extensive structure defense and preparation on the northern edge of the fire.

There is no word on when the 50-mile stretch of Highway 50 will open. It remains closed from Pollock Pines to Meyers because of thick smoke, ash and the threat of falling trees.

Air quality was also a major concern around Tahoe. Many residents have already left the area because the smoke was so bad.

On the western perimeter, a significant amount of work was done around Jenkinson Reservoir and the Sly Park area to tie together existing fire lines, Ernst said. The eastern tip of the fire continues to be a challenge because of winds from the southwest every day pushing the fire in an eastern direction.

It was expected more of the southern perimeter would be contained later Monday.

Melissa Gustafson was among the area residents who have been forced to flee her home. She and her family of seven had to leave their room at the Best Western in Placerville this weekend and head to stay with relatives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Her bill was for several hundred dollars and was paid for by a Good Samaritan.

“A lady behind me (in the checkout line) was (with) Cal Fire and told me she would take care of my bill for me,” said Gustafson, fighting back tears. “I was just so happy! We don’t have anything. What do you do when you have nothing?”

CALDOR FIRE: Incident Information, Evacuations, Maps

Current mandatory evacuations include:

  • Grizzly Flats: The areas on Grizzly Flats Road east of Kendra Way into Grizzly Flats Proper. The areas of Diamond Railroad Grade, Old School House, Sweeney Road, Caldor Road, and steely Ridge.
  • Grizzly Flats Road east of four corners in somerset into Grizzly Flats Proper.
  • The areas of Myers Lane, Varmet Ridge Road, Rodwell Canyon Road, Snowbird Lane, and Mehwald Lane.
  • East of Sly Park Road between Highway 50 and Mormon Emigrant Trail to Ice House Road. This includes the communities of Pacific House and Fresh Pond.
  • North of Highway 50, east of Forebay Road to Ice House Road.
  • Intersection of Perry Creek and Hawk Haven, the East side of Fairplay Road from Perry Creek South to Cedarville Road. This includes Slug Gulch, Omo Ranch, and all roads off of Slug Gulch and Omo Ranch.
  • All roads off of Omo Ranch from Cedarville Road to Hwy 88.
  • The area between Highway 88 and Mormon Emigrant Trail
  • South of Highway 50 from Snows Road to Ice House Road.
  • Between Highway 50 and Slab Creek from Snows Road to Ice House Road.
  • South of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road. This includes the community of Kyburz.
  • North of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road to include Ice House Reservoir, Union Valley Reservoir, and Loon Lake.
  • Silver Fork Road in Kyburz east to Twin Bridges.
  • North and south in a line extending from Twin Bridges to the Placer County line and south to the Amador County line.
  • Areas south of Farnham Ridge Road and east of Bridgeport School Road to the Amador County line.

Evacuations warnings for El Dorado County and Amador County along with road closures can be found here .

The Caldor Fire along with other Northern California wildfires have prompted the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region to temporarily close nine National Forests. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 21, these parks and the roads and trails inside them will be off limits to visitors until Sept. 6.

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Lake Tahoe#Sierra Nevada#Eclipses#Nation#El Dorado National Forest#Cbs Sf#Cal Fire Thom Porter#Bloomberg#Pollock Pines#Grizzly Flats Proper#Diamond Railroad Grade#Old School House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Stateline, NVPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Crews Battle Flames Near Kirkwood, Heavenly Valley; New Evacuation Warnings In Alpine County

STATELINE, Nevada (CBS SF) — Evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County Wednesday as the huge Caldor Fire advanced, pushed by strengthening afternoon winds tossing ember clouds well ahead of the control lines and igniting spot fires. Hundreds of firefighters were battling the wildfire near the Kirkwood ski resort, on the eastern edge approaching the Heavenly Valley ski resort and the Nevada state line, and near Wrights Lake off Highway 50. Cal Fire said Wednesday afternoon evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County to include: The area from Picketts Junction south on Highway 88 to Forestdale Road. Northeast to Hawkins Peak to the Highway...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Calming Winds Slow Advancing Flames; ‘Tahoe Still At Risk’

CHRISTMAS VALLEY (CBS SF) — The wind-whipped assault along the fire lines surrounding South Lake Tahoe eased early Thursday, slowing the advancing wall of flames as it burned its way toward the Heavenly Valley Ski Resort and the densely packed neighborhoods of the Tahoe basin. While the winds may have eased, humidity levels were low and the vegetation was still bone-dry. The threat still remains high. “Tahoe still at risk so people are gonna still remain evacuated,” said Cal Fire spokesman Keith Wade. “Along the south end of this fire, Alpine County, Douglas County, Amador County — all three are at risk...
Douglas County, NVPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Fire Grows to Nearly 200,000 Acres; Evacuations Ordered for Douglas County, NV

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV (CBS SF) — New mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of Nevada’s Douglas County earlier Tuesday as the Caldor Fire grew to nearly 200,000 acres by evening, according to authorities. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued the orders at around 4:22 p.m. "The following Douglas County communities are:• Upper Kingsbury (South & North)• Central & Lower Kingsbury• Round Hill region & rds including Lower Elks Point• Lake Village• Lower Olivers, Kahle Drive region & roads…" Full release, https://t.co/9kWnAb7p0X #CaldorFire pic.twitter.com/QtT2tpNav4 — Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) August 31, 2021 Excluding the casinos in Stateline, the following Douglas County communities were...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Massive Dixie Fire Tops 800,000 Acres; New Evacuations Ordered; Fire Train Helping Crews

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS SF) — The second-largest wildfire in California history, the Dixie Fire burned another 36,000 acres over the past 24 hours and prompted new evacuations in Plumas County Tuesday. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for BecKwourth Genessee Road east through Dixie Valley Road to the Plumas County line and north to the Plumas County line. This includes Dixie Valley and Frenchman Lake. [PLU 34, PLU 37, PLU 43-A and 43-B] The sheriff’s office said people should take their pets and necessary items, papers, including medications and evacuate immediately. Evacuees should check-in at local shelters, even...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Wind-Whipped Blaze Rapidly Advances Toward Highway 395; Wall Of Flames Surges Several Miles

MILFORD, Lassen County (CBS SF) — Gusty winds whistled across the southeastern edge of the massive Dixie Fire late Wednesday, pushing the wall of flames several miles toward Highway 395 as firefighters braced to once again engage the blaze in the treacherous terrain of the escarpment. Cal Fire Chief Don Watt, the fire behavior specialist, said the flames, fueled by winds, terrain and drought-dried vegetation, gained speed all day long. “The big concern today was on the Highway 395 corridor, it is a very windy location that tends to stay windy longer than what we see on the northern part,” Watt said...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Federal Park Officials Shut Down Trails Where NorCal Family Found Dead

MERCED (CBS SF) — Federal park officials ordered the closure of a trail in Mariposa County Sunday where the bodies of a family and their dog were discovered dead from unknown causes earlier this month. Since Sunday, several recreational sites and trailheads around the Savage Lundy Trail in the Sierra National Forest were closed for a month “to provide for public safety,” according to the park service order. Per the order, anyone using or being anywhere near the listed trailheads could be subject to fines up to $5,000, or $10,000 if they are a group. The announcement came as investigators continue looking...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Wall Of Flames Roars Over Echo Summit; Exodus Leaves South Lake Tahoe Deserted

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — A wall of flames from the Caldor Fire roared over Echo Summit at Highway 50 Monday evening, racing down the mountainside toward the Lake Tahoe Basin where thousands of residents were forced to flee their homes in a mass exodus that clogged the few routes out of the region. Flames burned on both sides of the winding downward slope of Highway 50 — a familiar stretch of roadway to visitors traveling to Tahoe — into Highway 89 and Meyers. There were reports that the fire was moving into the southern end of Meyers Monday evening. “That’s...
San Rafael, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Firefighters Halt Grass Fire Near San Rafael; Evacuations Lifted In Lucas Valley-Marinwood

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A grass fire in the Lucas Valley-Marinwood area near San Rafael forced a number of evacuations Wednesday afternoon before firefighters got it under control. Crews scrambled to control the grass fire which grew to about 30 acres within hours after igniting near Mt. Lassen Drive around 2:20 p.m. Helicopter crews dropped water and fire retardant to keep the flames from homes north of Lucas Valley Road. A grass fire burns in the hills above Lucas Valley-Marinwood near San Rafael, September 1, 2021. (CBS) As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was holding at 30 acres and was 80% contained,...
Concord, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Threatens Beloved Camp Concord on Shore of Lake Tahoe

CONCORD (KPIX) — Hundreds of homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe are endangered as the Caldor Fire continues to grow, but so is a piece of property beloved by tens of thousands of Bay Area residents. As the fire bears down on Tahoe’s south shore, the wooded enclave of Camp Concord, owned by the East Bay city that shares its name, lies in its path. “The last I heard it was about eight miles out,” said Dave Goldman. “There are roads in between camp that should help to buffer it. But, again, you just never know.” Goldman is President of the Friends of...
Cupertino, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Drought Emergency: More South Bay Residents Turn To Graywater Systems To Save Water And Their Plants

CUPERTINO (KPIX 5) – As South Bay water officials ask everyone to cut back 15% because of the drought, more are turning to graywater to save water and their plants at the same time. According to the most recent data from the Santa Clara Valley Water District, the South Bay has steadily decreased water usage since the start of summer. Water usage in 2021, compared to 2019: March 25% April 20% May 9% June 0% July -6% The steady decline likely coincides with increased media coverage of worsening drought, according to SCVWD spokesperson Matt Keller. In June, the district imposed a mandatory 15% reduction of 2019 usage for all...
Taylorsville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Taylorsville Threatened By Stubborn Spot Fire; Firefighting Drones To Be Deployed

TAYLORSVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF) — Fire crews battling the massive Dixie Fire burning across five Northern California counties will be using drones to drop fire balls from the sky to help keep flames from reaching the community of Taylorsville. On Monday, East Zone Operations Section Chief Jeff Surber said Taylorville, which has seen flames approach from three sides over the past few weeks, is currently being threatening by a spot fire from the Genesee Valley that has “slopped over” a ridgetop and down into steep, avalanche terrain largely inaccessible to crews and too dangerous to set backfires. “So instead of doing...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 Connector in San Francisco Reopens After Police Activity

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon reported that the northbound US-101 connector ramp has reopened after being closed by police activity. Shortly before 1 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to police department activity blocking all lanes of the northbound US-101 connector ramp to US-101. At about 1:20 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that all lanes had reopened. UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound US-101 Connector Ramp to US-101 Ramp in San Francisco. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 1, 2021 There were no details available regarding what the police activity that forced the closure was. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Vallejo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Vallejo Officials Adopt Indoor Masking Mandate Even For Vaccinated Residents

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — During a special city council meeting Tuesday night, Vallejo officials unanimously approved a new mask mandate that will require face coverings at indoor activities or in public spaces for all residents regardless of vaccination status. Vallejo joins Benicia as the only Solano County communities that have put into place tougher restrictions than those of Solano County health officials. In early August, health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and the City of Berkeley announced a mask mandate requiring every resident to wear a face mask indoors in public settings. Solano County has not followed suit even as Delta variant cases of COVID have been on the rise. The Vallejo mask mandate was effective immediately and will remain in place for six weeks at which time city officials will reassess.
Monterey, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

4.1 Earthquake Rattles San Benito, Monterey Counties

SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck along a mountain range in San Benito and Monterey Counties Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 9:09 a.m. in the Gabilan Range just north of Pinnacles National Park in San Benito County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The location is about 13 miles northeast of Soledad and about 25 miles east-southeast of Salinas. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. 4.1 Monterey County earthquake, August 31, 2021. (U.S. Geological Survey) This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bay Area Firefighters Headed To Louisiana To Help Hurricane Ida Victims

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One of the Bay Area’s best trained rescue operations is on the way to help those in Hurricane Ida’s path. On Sunday, 46 members of the elite rescue team started the long journey to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Witnessing utter devastation in the aftermath of hurricanes and tornadoes can be difficult to take in, even for trained rescuers. “It can be mind-numbing and daunting at first thinking we can’t possibly get all this work done in a timely manner,” said Robert Lipp of the Oakland Fire Department. Soon after hearing of deployment orders, the Urban Search...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Recall: Gov. Gavin Newsom Visits Bay Area With 14 Days To Go; Turnout To Be Key

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – With two weeks to go until the recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom was in the Bay Area to make his case. Meanwhile, experts are saying turnout and enthusiasm will likely be key in determining if Newsom will get to keep his job. In Oakland on Tuesday, Newsom touted the state’s vaccination program and his handling of the pandemic. “We have broken now 80% of eligible Californians having received at least one dose,” Newsom said. The embattled governor also took a jab at his political opponents. “I want to remind people that we have the power of choice here in California...
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Weekly Testing For All City Employees

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — City officials have announced that as of Oct. 1 all municipal employees will be required to produce proof of COVID vaccination or face weekly tests. The policy approved by the city council will apply to all 1,520 permanent and temporary city employees as well as those who volunteer. “As the largest municipality in the county it is incumbent upon us to lead by example and follow the County Health Officer’s recommendation to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19,”said Mayor Chris Rogers in a news release. Santa Rosa joins a growing number of Bay Area cities, counties and school districts have adopted, or are exploring, similar measures for workers. “This is an important preventative measure to mitigate COVID-19 transmission risk for staff and the community we serve,” Rogers said. On Aug. 18, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a similar policy for county employees effective Sept. 7. Additionally, the county health officer issued an order calling for all fire, law enforcement and emergency medical service workers and staff at disaster shelters to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing effective September 24.
Taylorsville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Spot Fires Plague Firefighters; Fire Lines Fortified Outside Taylorsville; 750K Acres Burned

OLD STATION, Shasta County (CBS SF) — Spot fires and above-average temperatures were challenging firefighters battling the massive Dixie Fire burning across five Northern California counties Friday. As of Friday morning, the wildfire had burned 750,672 acres, nearly 1,200 square miles in Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama counties. More than 1,200 structures, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed since the fire began on July 14 above the Cresta Dam in the Feather River Canyon. Temperatures in the low to mid 90s with low humidity were forecast across the Dixie Fire area. An increase in fire behavior is anticipated with this...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Smoke Plume Over Bay Area Triggers Spare the Air Alert, Forces Cancellation Of Youth Sports Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Shifting winds pulled a large plume of smoke from the raging Caldor and Monument wildfires over the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, casting a haze over the area, triggering a Spare the Air alert, and forcing the cancellation of youth sports games. The Monument Fire burning in Trinity County was at 157,557 acres and was 20 percent contained. The Caldor Fire, meanwhile, continued to rage near Lake Tahoe along Highway 50 and had grown to 143,951 acres. Southwest winds have been fueling the flames advance near Kyburz and Strawberry, driving a thick layer of smoke over the...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Winds Whip Up Flames Along Highway 50; New Evacuation Orders Issued

KYBURZ (CBS SF) — Gusty up-canyon winds whipped up the Caldor Fire along Highway 50 as firefighters engaged flames near the mountain community of Kyburz Thursday, attempting to slow the blaze’s advance toward the heavily populated Lake Tahoe basin. New evacuation orders were issued for residents living in the area between Twin Bridges and Echo Summit, as well as from Highway 50 south to the Amador/Alpine County line and north to Flag Pole Peak. Thursday afternoon, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority recommended visitors to postpone any travel plans to the area due to impacts from the Caldor Fire. CALDOR FIRE: Incident Information, Evacuations, Road...

Comments / 0

Community Policy