This Japanese Shop Is Face-Swapping Land Cruisers and Hiace Vans for a Sweet Retro Look

A couple of months ago, a viewer suggested this week’s very fun challenge, but we kept putting it off. Leave enough comments, though, and we’re bound to listen. The premise: Find a car that would benefit from an engine swap and create something interesting, like this Volvo 240 with a Mustang powertrain. Engine swaps can be extremely rewarding, but they can also be a total nightmare. Each member of the WS crew had to come up with both the car in need and the engine replacement, cobble together some loose plan to get it all to work, and spend less than $20,000.