This Japanese Shop Is Face-Swapping Land Cruisers and Hiace Vans for a Sweet Retro Look

Cover picture for the article

Modern bodies with retro front ends, what's not to love?. It's hard to go wrong when buying a Toyota. With an unimpeachable reputation for reliability, and build quality beyond reproach, you know what you're getting when you put down your hard-earned cash. However, despite all the good qualities of Toyota's modern vehicles, like the Land Cruiser and Hiace, you might find their design to be a little too modern and anonymous for your particular tastes. Never fear, however, for Japanese outfit Renoca can build you something a little more retro instead.

