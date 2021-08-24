Officers searching for suspect in Mackinac County triple homicide
GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Three men were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home in Mackinac County on Sunday. Around 5:50 a.m. deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police from the Jackson Post responded to a residence on Fishville Road in Grass Lake Township. They found 80-year-old Delmar Fraley, 70-year-old Edward Kantzler, and 70-year-old Michael Pauli deceased in the house.www.wnmufm.org
