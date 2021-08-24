Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Covid Deaths Could ‘Climb Even Higher in the Next Couple Weeks,' Warns Dr. Ashish Jha

By Emily DeCiccio, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid deaths in the U.S. are as high as they were in March, with more than 1,000 a day. "I think we're going to see death numbers climb even higher in the next couple weeks, but I'm hoping big outbreak states like Florida, Louisiana -- at their peak and they may be coming down," said Dr. Ashish Jha.

