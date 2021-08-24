Cancel
Shingle Springs, CA

Caldor Fire Evacuees Running Out Of Money With No Place To Stay

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Sacramento
SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — More than a week since the Caldor Fire sparked and tore through El Dorado County, thousands of residents are now homeless and evacuation sites are full.

Now, more than 200 evacuees are at the KOA in Shingle Springs, camping out and paying more than $100 dollars a night for a place to stay. Some say they’re running out of money while trying to keep their families in one place.

“We’re just trying to survive and make the best of it,” said a man named Paul.

Caldor Fire evacuees say they’re on edge.

“I’m stressed out, I’m scared for my family, I’m scared for my family’s home,” said Cat Hall from Kyburz.

Some have been at the Shingle Springs KOA camping out for more than a week. With no place to go, they’re shelling out cash every day to have a safe place to stay.

“Some of these people only have the cash in their pocket,” said Paul.

Garrett Larson and his new bride got married the night before they were told to evacuate their Pollock Pines home.

He never thought the fire would get so close and he’d have to spend his honeymoon at the KOA.

“It comes to your door and it’s scary, it’s saddening and you just got to do the best you can in the meantime,” said Larson.

Cal Fire on Monday said the fire is ‘knocking on the door to the Lake Tahoe basin.”

And those who had to flee the fire, don’t know whether their home is standing or when they can go home.

“Now the depression sets in, people are realizing this is minimum two weeks some people 30 days and it’s very quiet today,” said Paul.

Families are looking for any way to afford another night together.

“Who knows what’s going to happen when we go home,” said Hall.

The Shingle Springs KOA is accepting donation cards that would pay for evacuees to stay at the campground.

