FAQs about COVID-19 Testing

winonahealth.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinona Health has compiled frequently asked questions about being tested for COVID-19. Answers and more information are below. A: For those who are fully vaccinated, it is recommended to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms of COVID-19. For those who are not fully vaccinated, testing is recommended if you have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, or loss of taste/smell); at least 5 days after a known COVID-19 exposure; and anytime you develop symptoms.

Columbus, GAwrbl.com

Rise in COVID-19 cases increases the need for COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the last several weeks COVID-19 cases in the peach state have continued to increase and so has the need for testing. The tests are not only important to know if you have or do not have the virus, but some people need them in order to return back to work or school.
Wyoming, MIWLNS

FAQ: Doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Some people are already getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and more people are urged to get them soon. The Biden administration plans to begin offering booster shots Sept. 20 for adults who have received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna. Johnson & Johnson also has a...
Educationiu.edu

Teaching on campus? Check out this COVID-19 FAQ

Now that we’re all back on campus together, faculty and instructors may have questions about teaching on campus during the ongoing pandemic. We’ve gathered some top FAQ on this topic – including questions about vaccines, masking, seating and more – to help you navigate the beginning of the semester.
Pharmaceuticalsbizjournals

FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness

More than 294 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been given in the United States through May 31, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people aged 12 and over get their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. We have compiled a list of common questions to...
Winona, MNwinonahealth.org

COVID-19 vaccine available at Rushford Clinic

The Pfizer vaccine is now offered at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic, 109 W. Jessie in Rushford and is available for people age 12 and older. No appointment is necessary, but to decrease potential wait time, appointments are preferred. COVID-19 vaccination walk-in hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Rushford Clinic will be closed Monday, September 6 for Labor Day.
Maize, KSKSN.com

Maize schools to no longer offer COVID-19 testing for their test-to-learn students

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize school district will no longer offer at-school COVID-19 testing for their test-to-learn option for students as of Monday, August 23. That means that USD 266 will no longer provide daily COVID-19 tests for individuals who have experienced a new high-risk close contact starting Monday, and will continue until the number of cases and close contacts is reduced.
Public HealthGreenville Herald-Banner

Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has now tested negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive for the virus. “I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott said in a video he posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon. “So, I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”
Johnson City, TNwcyb.com

Demand grows for COVID-19 tests; shelves for rapid tests are empty

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The demand for COVID-19 testing has grown dramatically as our region adds cases at a rate not seen since January. About 30 cars were already lined up when testing opened at the Washington County Health Department in Johnson City Monday. It took an hour and 15 minutes to get through the line.
Mesquite, NVmesquitenv.gov

Community Covid-19 Testing Site

MESQUITE,NV – AUGUST 20, 2021 –The City of Mesquite is working with Southern Nevada Health District to host a mobile COVID-19 testing location at The Jimmie Hughes Campus, located at 150North Yucca, Mesquite Nevada 89027. The mobile testing site is going to be monitored and administered by Curative, a leader...
Public HealthSun-Journal

Some hospitals do mandate COVID vaccination for employees

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why aren’t the hospitals nationwide mandating all personnel be COVID vaccinated? I am getting conflicting information. Don’t you think the first-line people treating the ill, whether it is to check a patient in to the hospital or a nurse, should have their vaccine in order to work in the hospital? — K.W.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.

