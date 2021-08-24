Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground
The Uinta Mountains are some of the most magnificent in the Beehive State, and the area along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway is especially beautiful. At these high elevations, the winter snow is slow to melt, and campers hoping to pitch their tents alongside some of the many alpine lakes often have to wait til mid-May or longer for the byway to open.
While there are many lakeside campgrounds here, one of our favorites is the Washington Lake Campground.
What’s your favorite lakeside campground along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway? Learn more about the Washington Lake Campground on the U.S. Forest Service website, and book your campsite on Recreation.gov.
