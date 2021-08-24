Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground

The Uinta Mountains are some of the most magnificent in the Beehive State, and the area along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway is especially beautiful. At these high elevations, the winter snow is slow to melt, and campers hoping to pitch their tents alongside some of the many alpine lakes often have to wait til mid-May or longer for the byway to open.

While there are many lakeside campgrounds here, one of our favorites is the Washington Lake Campground.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

It's hard to beat the beauty of the wilderness area surrounding the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway. Alpine lakes full of trout await, and the shady campgrounds are perfect places to pitch your tent.

Washington Lake sits at 10,000 feet, and the views here are endless.

Breathe in the fresh, mountain air...

...and soak in the mountain views right from your tent! Most of the campsites here are nestled right near the banks of the lake, offering scenic vistas.

Washington Lake is one of several in the vicinity, and the Crystal Lake Trail starts here, so you can take a stroll through the pine forest to see even more views.

You certainly won't be bored in this beautiful place. Put your canoe or kayak out on the lake, and drop a line to see if you can land one of the many trout species found in these cold waters.

Keep an eye out for mule deer and moose, which are common in this area.

The rustic campsites at Washington Lake Campground include fire rings, grills, picnic tables, and tent pads. At night, you'll want to bundle up next to the campfire for stories and s'mores.

The Washington Lake Campground is managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and you can book your campsite in advance at Recreation.gov. Make plans to visit soon!

What’s your favorite lakeside campground along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway? Learn more about the Washington Lake Campground on the U.S. Forest Service website, and book your campsite on Recreation.gov.