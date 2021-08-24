Now that the Pfizer vaccine has won the FDA's approval, will more holdouts get vaccinated?

COLUMBUS — State health officials celebrated the U.S. government’s approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Monday and expressed hope Ohioans hesitant about the inoculations will have more faith in getting their shots.

But still unknown is whether the Pfizer vaccine’s stamp of approval by the Food and Drug Administration will lead to increased vaccinations as children go back to school amid fears about a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, in large part because of the delta variant.

Adding to these concerns is also an unusual statewide increase this summer of respiratory infections in children typically seen during cold weather months — all of which combined could lead to a surge in hospitalizations that would overwhelm already-strained health-care systems.

It’s those fears that has health officials hopeful the FDA’s announcement will lead to a higher vaccination rate among adults and children alike, Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said during Monday’s virtual news conference.

“For any Ohioan who has been waiting to receive the vaccine until full approval is granted, today is the day,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “Pfizer vaccines are readily available at providers across the state and COVID vaccines are our best protection against the virus.”

He, along with Dr. Michael Forbes, a pediatric intensive care specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital, said mask-wearing, hand-washing, and staying distanced from others were also all important precautions to take to keep viral infections low.

As of Monday, 47.3 percent of Ohioans are believed to be fully vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health website, with 51.2 percent of the population having at least one shot.

In Lucas County, 50.4 percent of the population, or 215,871 people, are reported to have gotten at least one vaccine while 46.5 percent have gotten two. In Wood County, roughly 54.8 percent — or 71,688 people — have gotten once shot while about 51.7 percent — or 67,642 people — have gotten two shots.

Since December, more than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the United States under special emergency provisions. On Monday the FDA provided its full approval for use in people age 16 and older based on updated data from the companies’ clinical trial and manufacturing review.

The vaccine will continue to be authorized for emergency use for children ages 12-15 while Pfizer collects the necessary data required for full approval. A decision on whether to authorize the vaccine for children younger than 12 could be weeks away.

Other coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson still have emergency use authorization but haven’t yet gotten full FDA approval.

Respiratory illness: a new threat

Although he doesn’t have exact numbers, Dr. Brian Kaminski, head of emergency medicine at ProMedica and vice president of quality and patient safety, said he too has seen an increase in respiratory illnesses in Lucas County.

But the case count alone isn’t reason to be concerned. Instead, he said, it’s the way those infections could play into the coronavirus’ viral spread.

For one, other respiratory illnesses nationwide plummeted last year because of masking and social distancing, he said. But that means the population hasn’t had an opportunity to build up immunity as it usually does during flu season, which might partially explain why cases are cropping up.

But a lot of these cases start out with mild cold and flu symptoms — just like the coronavirus.

That means hospitals could see surges in patients coming in to be tested, which isn’t good for hospitals now facing nursing shortages and higher volumes of patients coming in for procedures that were postponed during the pandemic.

“You combine that with a nursing shortage and add that to how we are experiencing a COVID surge, right now, because of the delta variant, it’s just a recipe for a perfect storm,” he said.

As of Aug. 5, almost 4.3 million children had tested positive for coronavirus, or roughly 14.3 percent of total cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Hospitalization rates from coronavirus are lower for children and teens compared to adults.

Previously they accounted for 0.31 per 100,000 children from birth to age 17 in mid-January, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But that previous record-setting number has recently been surpassed, with the CDC reporting this month a rate at 0.41 per 100,000 children.

In both children and adults, the delta variant isn’t more severe than coronavirus, Dr. Kaminski said.

But patients do become sick at a quicker pace. If patients have an added respiratory illness, that can exacerbate those coronavirus symptoms — especially for young children — because patients’ bodies are fighting two different viruses instead of one, he said.

These are all concerns both K-12 and higher education officials will have to grapple with as classes resume this month, with some districts requiring mask-wearing in the classroom while others encourage masks, but don’t require they be worn.

Meanwhile, U.S. health officials expect that the FDA's Pfizer approval will prompt more state and local governments, as well as private employers, to impose vaccine mandates. New York City officials have already said they will require vaccines for public-school teachers while New Jersey announced that all state workers must get vaccinated by mid-October or agree to regular coronavirus tests.

Ohio lawmakers, however, are considering bills that would ban vaccine mandates and prohibit discrimination against people who won't roll up their sleeves.

So far most area schools and universities have said they’re hoping to entice employees and students to get vaccinated rather than mandate the shots.

“Although we are not planning to mandate vaccines, we are incentivizing every employee who is either already vaccinated or receives a vaccine before Oct. 13 with $250,” WLS superintendent Kadee Anstadt said.