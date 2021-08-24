Farm house explodes in rural Williams County, killing unidentified man

NETTLE LAKE, Ohio — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one man has died as a result of a house explosion which occurred in a rural part of the county on late Monday afternoon.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

The house that exploded was a two-story farm house along County Road Q-50 in Williams County’s Northwest Township, about a mile west of Lake Seneca and a half mile south of the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area.

Township firefighters were still on the scene as of Monday evening, according to a dispatcher, who said she had no additional information to release.

The explosion appears to have been just to the south and east of the unincorporated community of Nettle Lake, which is a mile from the Michigan state line and four miles east of the Indiana state line.

According to a news report, a woman also sustained minor injuries from the blast.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the state fire marshal, the sheriff’s office said.