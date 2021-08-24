Cancel
Grayson County, KY

Over 100 new COVID cases in Grayson Co. since Saturday. 119 counties in the ‘red,’ 28 counties with alarmingly high rates of occurrence.

Grayson County is among dozens of Kentucky counties that experienced explosive growth in COVID-19 cases over the weekend. According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Grayson County reported a combined 103 new COVID cases on Saturday (49), Sunday (27) and Monday (27), raising the county’s incident rate to 97.8, nearly four times the threshold to be considered a “red” county, indicating a “critical spread” of the virus.

