U.S. House intel panel chair says Afghan evacuation not likely done by Aug. 31

A family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. Picture taken August 22, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters on Monday after a briefing by intelligence officials, said he thinks it is very unlikely the evacuation of Afghanistan will be completed by a Aug. 31 deadline.

"I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.

