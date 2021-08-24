Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After a Suspect was Shot During a Foot Pursuit

Posted by 
Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After a Suspect was Shot During a Foot Pursuit. The Louisiana State Police has reported that on August 22, 2021, shortly before midnight, they were requested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their deputies. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

calcasieu.info

Comments / 2

Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
664
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lpso#University Medical Center#Acadian Ambulance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Westlake, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Westlake Man Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Westlake Man Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced today, August 31, 2021, that Judge Derrick Kee sentenced Marcus H. Strahan, 49, of Westlake, to 21 years in prison on one (1) count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of thirteen; and 12.5 years in prison on one (1) count of attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile under thirteen. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

August 24, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Ricky Dudley Smith, 50, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance; no tail lamps; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; no proof of insurance; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Brandon Scott Guillory, 25,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Sulphur Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Observed Swerving, Throwing Objects From Vehicle

Sulphur Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Observed Swerving, Throwing Objects From Vehicle. On August 15, 2021, around 9:00 a.m., a Trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop D was proactively patrolling when he observed a Honda SUV traveling south on LA Hwy 27 (Beglis Parkway) just south of I-10 in Sulphur. The SUV was reportedly swerving all over the roadway, and the driver was observed discarding a bottle from the vehicle. The drive was later identified as 38-year-old Dennis Dwayne Larue of Sulphur. The trooper observed obvious signs of impairment while speaking to Larue and placed him under arrest. Larue was charged with DWI 4th offense (based upon the number of DWI arrests in the last 10 years), refusal to submit to a chemical test or tests, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense, improper lane usage, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and littering, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond set at $50,300.00.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Six Louisiana Defendants Sentenced to Prison for 5 to 20 Years in Five Separate Cases

Six Louisiana Defendants Sentenced to Prison for 5 to 20 Years in Five Separate Cases. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced the resolution of five cases today in United States District Court in the Western District of Louisiana, all of which are listed below.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

1 Lake Charles Man Arrested and Another Wanted in Connection with July Vehicle Burglaries

1 Lake Charles Man Arrested and Another Wanted in Connection with July Vehicle Burglaries. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested 1 and are searching for another in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries that happened in July 2021. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit (VCIU) detectives said that...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm

Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Sirtajro Tourei Heard, 31, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 69 months (5 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Motorcyclist Killed in I-210 Crash in Lake Charles

Motorcyclist Killed in I-210 Crash in Lake Charles. From Louisiana State Police, Lake Charles, LA – On August 8, 2021, shortly before 11:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 210 near mile marker 12 in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Federal Prison

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Federal Prison. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that two North Louisiana men each have been sentenced to 10 years in prison by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty for offenses involving drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy