Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After a Suspect was Shot During a Foot Pursuit
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After a Suspect was Shot During a Foot Pursuit. The Louisiana State Police has reported that on August 22, 2021, shortly before midnight, they were requested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their deputies. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.calcasieu.info
