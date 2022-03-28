ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Formerly enslaved man's response to his 'master' wanting him back is a literary masterpiece

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ke8jY_0baj9DdS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eMBa_0baj9DdS00

This article originally appeared on 11.03.17.


In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled "Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.

On Aug. 7, 1865, Jordan dictated his response through his new boss, Valentine Winters, and it was published in the Cincinnati Commercial. The letter, entitled "Letter from a Freedman to His Old Master," was not only hilarious, but it showed compassion, defiance, and dignity. That year, the letter would be republished in the New York Daily Tribune and Lydia Marie Child's "The Freedman's Book."

The letter mentions a "Miss Mary" (Col. Anderson's Wife), "Martha" (Col. Anderson's daughter), Henry (most likely Col. Anderson's son), and George Carter (a local carpenter).

Dayton, Ohio,
August 7, 1865
To My Old Master, Colonel P.H. Anderson, Big Spring, Tennessee


S ir: I got your letter, and was glad to find that you had not forgotten Jordon, and that you wanted me to come back and live with you again, promising to do better for me than anybody else can. I have often felt uneasy about you. I thought the Yankees would have hung you long before this, for harboring Rebs they found at your house. I suppose they never heard about your going to Colonel Martin's to kill the Union soldier that was left by his company in their stable. Although you shot at me twice before I left you, I did not want to hear of your being hurt, and am glad you are still living. It would do me good to go back to the dear old home again, and see Miss Mary and Miss Martha and Allen, Esther, Green, and Lee. Give my love to them all, and tell them I hope we will meet in the better world, if not in this. I would have gone back to see you all when I was working in the Nashville Hospital, but one of the neighbors told me that Henry intended to shoot me if he ever got a chance.

I want to know particularly what the good chance is you propose to give me. I am doing tolerably well here. I get twenty-five dollars a month, with victuals and clothing; have a comfortable home for Mandy, — the folks call her Mrs. Anderson, — and the children — Milly, Jane, and Grundy — go to school and are learning well. The teacher says Grundy has a head for a preacher. They go to Sunday school, and Mandy and me attend church regularly. We are kindly treated. Sometimes we overhear others saying, "Them colored people were slaves" down in Tennessee. The children feel hurt when they hear such remarks; but I tell them it was no disgrace in Tennessee to belong to Colonel Anderson. Many darkeys would have been proud, as I used to be, to call you master. Now if you will write and say what wages you will give me, I will be better able to decide whether it would be to my advantage to move back again.

As to my freedom, which you say I can have, there is nothing to be gained on that score, as I got my free papers in 1864 from the Provost-Marshal-General of the Department of Nashville. Mandy says she would be afraid to go back without some proof that you were disposed to treat us justly and kindly; and we have concluded to test your sincerity by asking you to send us our wages for the time we served you. This will make us forget and forgive old scores, and rely on your justice and friendship in the future. I served you faithfully for thirty-two years, and Mandy twenty years. At twenty-five dollars a month for me, and two dollars a week for Mandy, our earnings would amount to eleven thousand six hundred and eighty dollars. Add to this the interest for the time our wages have been kept back, and deduct what you paid for our clothing, and three doctor's visits to me, and pulling a tooth for Mandy, and the balance will show what we are in justice entitled to. Please send the money by Adams's Express, in care of V. Winters, Esq., Dayton, Ohio. If you fail to pay us for faithful labors in the past, we can have little faith in your promises in the future. We trust the good Maker has opened your eyes to the wrongs which you and your fathers have done to me and my fathers, in making us toil for you for generations without recompense. Here I draw my wages every Saturday night; but in Tennessee there was never any pay-day for the negroes any more than for the horses and cows. Surely there will be a day of reckoning for those who defraud the laborer of his hire.

In answering this letter, please state if there would be any safety for my Milly and Jane, who are now grown up, and both good-looking girls. You know how it was with poor Matilda and Catherine. I would rather stay here and starve — and die, if it come to that — than have my girls brought to shame by the violence and wickedness of their young masters. You will also please state if there has been any schools opened for the colored children in your neighborhood. The great desire of my life now is to give my children an education, and have them form virtuous habits.

Say howdy to George Carter, and thank him for taking the pistol from you when you were shooting at me.

From your old servant,
Jordon Anderson

Learn more about Jordan Anderson here .


Comments / 816

Albert Jackson
08-24

that face looks like a face that could not be broken 💪🏿...some people are like ford, built for tough! r.i.p king 👑, you will have your revenge in the after life, by doing nothing but let their souls burn slow

Reply(88)
252
Perdido River fungal research Center
08-24

I love that letter!!! What an eloquent response, good for you Mr Jordan for taking the high road, we could ALL learn from your example!!!

Reply(13)
226
DFWM
17h ago

THIS is why it's critical to preserve and teach history, especially Black history in this country because if you don't understand how people were treated and why those decisions were made back then you will never understand why it is so bitterly painful for Blacks to have to experience the same thing in this day and age. Racism is still the law of the land, mainly because it has not been acknowledged and dealt with effectively.

Reply(13)
79
Related
Washington Post

The painful, cutting and brilliant letters Black people wrote to their former enslavers

Some are exquisite condemnations from learned and accomplished men who escaped their enslavement. Some are brief queries, shots in the dark, dictated by illiterate women. One is brilliant sarcasm, humorously calculating and requesting back wages. All of these letters from Black Americans to the people who once controlled their lives...
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
WALB 10

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26. He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
103GBF

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Anderson
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
Ledger-Enquirer

A goat stranded in the Chattahoochee River captured our hearts. Where is she now?

Well, way down yonder on the Chattahoochee, you might see a bald eagle, some blue herons and maybe ospreys. But goats? You don’t usually see goats. Perhaps that’s why Chattahoochee Valley residents were captivated by the social media saga of a white goat who found itself out on the rocks in Georgia’s largest river. The 3-year-old female was rescued twice from its waters in a week.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Union Army#The Cincinnati Commercial
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FOX2Now

Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX 2

Lotto winner: Someone in Missouri won $1,000 a week for life

O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing. […]
O'FALLON, MO
WREG

TN lawmakers to consider biological father bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Signing a birth certificate can turn a joyous event into a nightmare with one question- Who is the baby’s “real” father? State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents District 98 in Shelby County, said a bill he plans to present next week in Nashville will help answer that question. The bill is focused on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Upworthy

Upworthy

80K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy