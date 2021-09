An American travel blogger has been stranded in Bali after a scooter accident left her in a coma, and her travel insurance company refused to pay to fly her home.Kaitlyn McCaffery has been in hospital in Indonesia since an accident on 31 July that left her with a traumatic brain injury, facial fractures and other injuries – and her family have been unable to get to her due to coronavirus restrictions.According to a GoFundMe page set up by friend of the family, Kaitlyn was on her way home to her apartment when she had a scooter accident.“Two young men found her on a...