It could feel like the 100s when the kids get home from school

Temperatures will warm to the upper 90s again Tuesday, the second school day for HISD. The hottest part of the day will be when the kids are getting out of school so they will need to be well hydrated. Feels like temps will approach 105 during that time as well.

An isolated shower could pop up during the afternoon Tuesday but the chance your area gets hit is less than 20%. Deeper moisture over Louisiana will move in Wednesday, and stick around the rest of the work week. Rain chances will hover between 30% and 40%. Most of the rain will fall during the afternoon.

October. All kidding aside, high temperatures will top out near 100 through Wednesday, then a higher chance of cooling downpours will return. We still expect highs in the 90s all week, but it will be more mid 90s than upper 90s.

Next weekend we'll be watching a big batch of tropical moisture moving toward Texas that could bring even higher rain chances for the last few days of August.

There are no concerns for Texas over the next five days, but we will be closely monitoring that area of tropical moisture mentioned above for potential tropical development. Meanwhile, Henri is made landfall on Sunday and heavy rain and flooding will continue to plague New England through Tuesday. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our daily tropical update

