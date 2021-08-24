Several Dallas-area Week 1 football games are canceled for COVID-19 reasons
COVID-19 is causing last-minute schedule changes for many Dallas-area football teams just days before the 2021 season begins. A COVID-19 outbreak at Garland Naaman Forest forced it to cancel its Week 1 game against Frisco and its Week 2 game against Flower Mound, Frisco coach Jeff Harbert and Flower Mound coach Brian Basil said Monday night. Frisco and Flower Mound are both looking for replacement games.www.dallasnews.com
