Lawsuit against DeSantis' school mask mandate ban appears before judge

A lawsuit filed by several Tampa Bay-area attorneys and parents against Gov. Ron DeSantis' school mask mandate ban appeared before a judge Monday morning.

After Florida Judge John Cooper denied the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Friday, the three-day hearing began with both sides arguing their case virtually.

During opening statements, the state said its experts concluded "there is no scientific or medical reason to require masking in school children" and "considerable evidence that requiring children to wear masks all day in school correlates with harms to their learning and development, both physically and psychologically."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

In addition to opening statements during the first day of the hearing, witnesses were also called.

Doctors, hospital workers and parents all testified before a judge, speaking through their webcams.

According to Cooper last week, the plaintiffs in the case met all three elements of standing, which was one of the state's reasons for wanting to dismiss. He also noted a reversal rate on judges who rule solely based on a motion to dismiss as a contributing factor behind his decision.

The motion to dismiss filed by attorneys representing DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the Florida Department of Education claimed the lawsuit had "significant deficiencies." Specifically, saying the lawsuit didn't have legal grounds because the argument over mask mandates in schools should be between school districts and DeSantis, not parents, per the state Constitution.

In response, the plaintiffs argued the Florida Constitution empowers local school districts and boards "the right of self-governance" and challenged DeSantis' ability to prevent them from acting in such a manner. The state of COVID-19 in Florida and the safety of children were also mentioned.

The judge ultimately sided with the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit, claiming the governor's ban on mandating masks in schools violates the Florida Constitution, was first filed on Aug. 6.

“Our main argument is that there's an irreparable harm,” said Natalie Paskiewicz, a St. Petersburg-based attorney who recently joined the legal team.

Charles Gallagher, a St. Petersburg attorney and father of two school-aged daughters, says the 67 school boards across the state are very different from one another. Each district should be given the authority to make the decisions that are best for their communities, he contends.

Craig Whisenhunt, another attorney on the case says the lawsuit is not in favor of a mask mandate, it just gives school boards the control to make that decision.

DeSantis has been firm in giving parents the freedom on whether to send their children back to school in a mask and his executive order supports that. The potential consequence of violating that order is the loss of funds equivalent to each respective school district's superintendent's salary.

So far, school distircts in several counties, including Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota, have defied the governor's mask mandate ban by requiring a doctor's note for students choosing to opt-out.

"We are confident in the legal basis for protecting parents’ freedom to choose whether their own children wear masks or not," the governor's office told 10 Tampa Bay early on in the legal process.