Where Digital Transformations Go Wrong in Small and Midsize Companies

By Cynthia A. Conway
hbr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital transformation is a hot topic, but most leaders don’t understand the full scope of what it means. At a recent class in Drexel University’s Executive MBA program, one of Microsoft’s highly respected technology executives and global C-Suite advisors, April Walker, presented this definition: “Digital transformation is not just ‘doing digital.’ Digital transformation is a deliberate, strategic repositioning of one’s business in today’s digital economy.” She went on to share that businesses of all sizes can no longer get away with using digital tools to simply enhance and support traditional methods of doing business.

