Where Digital Transformations Go Wrong in Small and Midsize Companies

Video Quick Take: Video Quick Take: Deloitte’s Kwasi Mitchell on Purpose. Welcome to the HBR Video Quick Take. I’m Todd Pruzan, senior editor for research and special projects at Harvard Business Review. And today, I’m with Kwasi Mitchell, Chief Purpose Officer at Deloitte. We are talking today about his role at Deloitte, about his strategic approach to purpose, and about how to integrate and activate purpose in your own organization. Kwasi, thank you so much for being with us today.