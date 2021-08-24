Baldwin considering rollback amid “bare-bones” budget

The City of Baldwin met tonight to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s millage rate, where the council voted 4-1 to entertain a rollback. After more than four years of rolling back the millage rate and the city being strapped for cash, the council seemed to reluctantly agree that the millage rate needed to remain unchanged at 7.504 mils during their Aug. 12 work session. But at their Monday work session, the council’s vote changed dramatically.