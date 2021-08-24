Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin, GA

Baldwin considering rollback amid “bare-bones” budget

By Hadley Cottingham
nowhabersham.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Baldwin met tonight to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s millage rate, where the council voted 4-1 to entertain a rollback. After more than four years of rolling back the millage rate and the city being strapped for cash, the council seemed to reluctantly agree that the millage rate needed to remain unchanged at 7.504 mils during their Aug. 12 work session. But at their Monday work session, the council’s vote changed dramatically.

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwin, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollback#Public Works Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy