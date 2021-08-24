Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Ed Sheeran Re-Record His Taylor Swift Duet 'Everything Has Changed' for 'Red' Redo

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything has changed but still sounds all-too familiar on Ed Sheeran's new behind-the-scenes video of him re-recording Taylor Swift's "Everything Has Changed." On Monday (Aug. 23), the English superstar shared a clip of him singing the harmonies to the chorus from Swift's original 2012 album Red, which is the second project she's re-recording in a quest to reclaim ownership of her first five albums. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 the year of its release. Swift will release the 30-track Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 19, along with its vinyl version, which she announced is available for pre-sale now.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything Has Changed#Duet#Red Redo#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Taylor Swift Already MARRIED? Singer Reportedly Elopes With Joe Alwyn Secretly

Swifties have surely been waiting for the time Swift and Alwyn finally get married. However, a new report claimed that the couple actually tied knots secretly already. According to Heat, the "Look What You Make Me Do" singer had been wanting to marry Alwyn as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 reportedly affected the plans.
Behind Viral VideosThe Independent

Taylor Swift posts first TikTok video

Taylor Swift has made her debut TikTok appearance to promote the vinyl pre-release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. In her first video, the singer lip-synced to the track ‘Screwface Capital’ by Dave. Dave’s track refers to Swift in the line: “My outstanding payments swift like Taylor”. Swift is re-recording her older...
CelebritiesBillboard

Peter Rosalita Delivers Powerful Cover of 'Without You' on 'AGT': Watch

Peter Rosalita is living proof that good things really do come in small packages. For his semifinal appearance on America's Got Talent, the 10-year-old singer performed “Without You,” the epic ballad written by members of Badfinger, made famous in the ‘70s by the late Harry Nilsson, and covered by Mariah Carey in the ‘90s.
MusicBillboard

Alicia Keys Uses Her Midas Touch to Announce New Song Featuring Swae Lee

Good news, Alicia Keys fans: New music is on the way. On Wednesday (Sept. 1), the "Truth Without Love" single informed her followers via social media that she's got new music coming. The announcement came in the form of the official cover art, which revealed the title -- "La La" -- is a collab with artist Swae Lee and arriving Sept. 9.
CelebritiesNME

Watch Billie Eilish cover 1950s classic ‘I’m In The Mood For Love’

Billie Eilish covered Julie London’s 1955 version of the jazz classic ‘I’m In The Mood For Love’ during her appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this week. Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas on acoustic guitar for the stripped back, mellow rendition of the track. You can see their performance below.
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Taylor Swift Using the Names of His Daughters in Her Music: ‘What an Honor’

An iconic dedication! Ryan Reynolds discussed what it felt like to have friend Taylor Swift use the names of his daughters in her songs. “The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,” Reynolds, 44, said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle on Thursday, August 5.
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Is Taylor Swift influencing her boyfriend’s TV viewing habits?

Joe Alwyn has found himself binge-watching the U.S. version of The Office lately, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift may have played a tiny part in that. “Well, I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m currently watching the U.S. Office, which I’ve never seen before,” the 30-year-old British actor told Studio Canal UK during a recent interview.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Taylor Swift Knows Exactly What She's Doing With New 'Red' Vault Teaser

Taylor Swift has shared a post, teasing new songs from the vault, and Swifties have reacted accordingly. On Thursday (August 5), the pop titan, 31, took to social media to share a brief video teaser, which shows leaves falling in front of a red vault housing a number of scrambled acronyms for as-yet-to-be released songs from her newly-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) album. The set is scheduled to drop on November 19. "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest," she captioned the post, referencing lyrics from the collection's fan-favorite "All Too Well." As expected, Swifties put on their detective hats and have marched forward to decode the clues and the chaos is all over the Twitterverse.
Musicatchisonglobenow.com

Olivia Rodrigo: Taylor Swift welcomed me into the music industry

Olivia Rodrigo has praised Taylor Swift for being “so supportive of other women”. The 18-year-old singer received a sweet letter from the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker after she achieved global stardom with her hit single ‘Driver’s License’, and has said it felt “so nice” to be “welcomed” into the music industry by a fellow female musician that she looks up to.
CelebritiesMTV

Taylor Swift Has A 'Ruthless Game' And Fans Are Stressed To Solve It

Looks like Swifties have been able to crack the code from the vault. Well, some of it, anyway. On Thursday (August 5), Taylor Swift cheekily posted a new teaser for her Red re-recording that included a red video of a vault revealing several words that need to be unscrambled. She seems to be having fun with giving her fans a puzzle, just being “casually cruel in the name of being honest,” to quote her famous heartbreak track “All Too Well.” She also included a follow-up tweet, stating, “Your next clue will be in the spot where you hear red…”
TV Showsimdb.com

Joe Alwyn Teases One Way Taylor Swift Might Be Rubbing Off on Him

Only in our wildest dreams would we get to share a Netflix account with Taylor Swift. But for Joe Alwyn, it's just another night in with his girlfriend of four years. In a recent interview, Joe hinted that the superstar had taken the next step in their relationship by introducing him to one of her favorite TV shows of all time—and he's already hooked. While promoting his upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover, Joe was asked to name the last series he watched. The 30-year-old British actor told Studio Canal UK, "Well, I've got a long way to go, but I'm currently watching the U.S. Office, which I've never seen before." As...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Easily Tops Album Chart; Posthumous Prince Album Comes In Second

Billie Eilish’s second full-length album, “Happier Than Ever,” proved to be one of the big recorded music events of the year, as expected, even with five of the tracks already previously out as singles. The album release easily landed at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 271,500 album-equivalent units. The breakdown of Eilish’s figures included 128,400 in full album sales — a blockbuster number as those go, nowadays, helped out by strong demand for the vinyl edition of the album — and 103.6 million individual song streams. Of the songs from “Happier Than Ever” that had not already been...
MusicCosmopolitan

Stumped? Here Is Taylor Swift's New 'Red' Riddle Puzzle, Decoded

Taylor Swift damn near broke the entire internet yesterday after v casually dropping a word scramble to her social sites teasing the release of the vaulted songs from Red. Ensue joyful panic and hysteria!. "*presses post* *cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest," read her caption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy