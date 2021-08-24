Watch Ed Sheeran Re-Record His Taylor Swift Duet 'Everything Has Changed' for 'Red' Redo
Everything has changed but still sounds all-too familiar on Ed Sheeran's new behind-the-scenes video of him re-recording Taylor Swift's "Everything Has Changed." On Monday (Aug. 23), the English superstar shared a clip of him singing the harmonies to the chorus from Swift's original 2012 album Red, which is the second project she's re-recording in a quest to reclaim ownership of her first five albums. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 the year of its release. Swift will release the 30-track Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 19, along with its vinyl version, which she announced is available for pre-sale now.www.billboard.com
