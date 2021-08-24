Sarasota County Sheriff's Office: 94 employees out of work due to COVID symptoms

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is trying to navigate staffing complications related to COVID-19.

As of late Monday afternoon, 94 employees were out of work "due to COVID symptoms," a spokesperson said. So far, 60 have tested positive for the virus.

"We have our courts and Corrections Division that have been hit the hardest right now with several employees who work in a correctional facility who have either tested positive or are showing symptoms," said Kaitlyn Perez with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The agency is encouraging anybody with a fever, coughing, loss of taste or other symptoms to stay home. And, deputies are being told to mask up in the courthouse.

They're also being instructed to wear face coverings when in close contact with inmates at the jail. The spokesperson said 48 inmates had tested positive inside the correctional facility. Almost all of them are asymptomatic.

"We have provided 778 total injections to inmates housed within the correctional facility; that number includes both first and second doses. As of last Friday, we had 303 fully vaccinated inmates," Perez said.

The sheriff's office said it has the capacity for 1,017 full-time employees and is currently staffed by 954. The number of vaccinated employees is not being tacked by the sheriff's office at this time.

Meanwhile, the nearby Manatee County Jail remains under a partial lockdown over rising COVID-19 cases among both inmates and staff there. A little more than 100 inmates are being quarantined after testing positive at the Palmetto facility. Like in Sarasota, most are asymptomatic. However, two are hospitalized.

"A lot of jails in the State of Florida are dealing with a similar situation, and we are just going to hope that limiting that movement around is going to help keep those numbers from getting any higher," said Randy Warren, spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.