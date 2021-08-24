Hawaii Ranch With 89 Bison and 200-Plus Acres Lists for $32 Million
Hanalei Bison Ranch, the largest piece of land for sale on the North Shore of Kauai in Hawaii, hit the market last week for $32 million. The 228-acre working farm features far-reaching views of the Pacific Ocean and Hanalei Valley, plus grazing bison and tropical fruit orchards, according to the listing with Neal Norman of Hawai’i Life. The property has direct access to Hanalei River and Hanalei Bay, as well as three residences, two barns and four wells.www.mansionglobal.com
