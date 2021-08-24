Cancel
Love Island 2021: Fans react to Faye’s ‘emotional and touching’ declaration

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Love Island 2021 final took place on Monday evening (23 August) and fans have been reacting to Faye’s declaration speech.

The speech saw Faye apologise to partner Teddy, opening up about her insecurities and how they have affected their relationship.

“I’m sorry you had to deal with a girl so insecure,” she told Teddy. “Luckily you’re fixing me by just being so pure. At times my outbursts caused our relationships to seem cursed, but I’ll be forever grateful you stood by me at my worst.”

Teddy responded: “You’ve been a beautiful pain in my arse but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Yes, we’ve had our ups and downs but every moment, when I’ve looked in those deep blue eyes, I’ve seen a future with you.”

It came after Faye’s recent outburst which was challenged by Teddy’s brothers on Sunday’s (22 August) show. “You were terrible, you were terrible, you were really bad,” one of Teddy’s brothers said; another added: “‘Bad’ is an understatement by the way.”

Faye replied: “I am so sorry about shouting at your brother.”

Tonight’s speech drew a positive reaction on social media, with one Twitter user declaring it “emotional and touching”.

One person added: “I’ve never liked her more”.

“Faye’s declaration of love was perfect, so sweet,” wrote another viewer, while someone else claimed: “Faye’s declaration was so smooth.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Faye’s declaration was the best because you just know it was so hard to open up like that & she’s so vulnerable. They deserve the money and to win! They’re perfect for each other and [have] been on the best journey and also the only official couple. Hope they last outside!”

You can see some more reactions here:

The couple this evening finished third in the competition. Speaking about what they’re going to do after the show, Faye joked: “First things first, Teddy is going to get a pair of wellies, and I’m going to leave Devon.”

You can find a recap of the Love Island final here.

