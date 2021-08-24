NBC 10 I-Team: Johnston cop arrested in undercover sex sting operation
A Johnston police officer was arrested and charged during a sex sting operation in Massachusetts, the NBC 10 I-Team has learned through court records. Officer Viet Nguyen, 46, of Brockton, was charged with felony human trafficking after his arrest inside a Rockland, Massachusetts, hotel room in early August. Investigators posted an online ad for sex and a female officer went undercover acting as an escort, said the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.turnto10.com
