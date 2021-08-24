Cancel
NBC 10 I-Team: Johnston cop arrested in undercover sex sting operation

By PARKER GAVIGAN, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Johnston police officer was arrested and charged during a sex sting operation in Massachusetts, the NBC 10 I-Team has learned through court records. Officer Viet Nguyen, 46, of Brockton, was charged with felony human trafficking after his arrest inside a Rockland, Massachusetts, hotel room in early August. Investigators posted an online ad for sex and a female officer went undercover acting as an escort, said the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

turnto10.com

