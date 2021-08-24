Nominations Open For Environmental Center Sustainability Awards
On Thursday, November 4th, The Environmental Center will present its seventh Sustainability Awards, honoring those who are leading the way to a sustainable future in Central Oregon. Individuals, businesses, organizations, and other community-led projects and programs in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties are all welcome to apply. Nominations are also welcome before August 29, 2021. Complete an application and learn more about the awards at:www.mycentraloregon.com
