Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Nominations Open For Environmental Center Sustainability Awards

mycentraloregon.com
 10 days ago

On Thursday, November 4th, The Environmental Center will present its seventh Sustainability Awards, honoring those who are leading the way to a sustainable future in Central Oregon. Individuals, businesses, organizations, and other community-led projects and programs in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties are all welcome to apply. Nominations are also welcome before August 29, 2021. Complete an application and learn more about the awards at:

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Deschutes County, OR
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Economy#The Environmental Center#Open Space Event Studios#Bend Velo#Bend Science Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy