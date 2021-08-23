Cancel
Dallas, TX

Win Your Way Into The 2021 State Fair Classic

By Melz On The MIC
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 6 days ago
The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM and ALW Entertainment has the hookup for you check out the State Fair Classic on September 25th at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas!. This is your time to get in to the big football game between Grambling University and Prairie View A&M University, the concert with Dru Hill and The Black Pumas, and of course, the Battle Of The Bands! It's set to be an incredible weekend at the State Fair of Texas Fairgrounds. We want you to experience it ALL, so we're hooking one lucky person up with a grand prize package of a hotel stay in Dallas, tickets to the State Fair Classic, and $107 in spending cash!

1073kissfmtexas.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair Classic#Battle Of The Bands#State Fair Of Texas#Alw Entertainment#Grambling University#The Black Pumas
