Here are the best upcoming Japanese-inspired / JRPG games for Xbox

For the longest time, Xbox consoles lacked JRPGs and Japan-styled games that enjoyed commercial and critical success on other consoles like the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. However, Microsoft has made a monumental effort over the years to bring these beloved games to their platforms, and recently, their labor is starting to pay off in spades.

While AAA titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake are skipping out on Xbox, many other big-name franchises are starting to come over to the platform. We have the genre-defining Dragon Quest series bringing over Dragon Quest XI, the full support of SEGA’s Like a Dragon franchise, and even Atlus’ popular Persona franchise will soon be joining the Xbox, starting with Persona 5. We even had surprising yet welcome additions like Octopath Traveller and Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, all of which have made it to Xbox Game Pass .

And this is only beginning, as many more titles are slated to join Xbox consoles in the future. As there are so many games to keep track of, we have prepared a list of upcoming JRPGs and Japan-styled games coming soon to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so you don’t miss out on the latest and potentially greatest JRPGs for Xbox .

New releases

Persona 5 Royal (Oct 21, 2022)

Don the mask of a Phantom Thief in Persona 5 Royal . You play as a high school student forced to transfer to another school on probation after being falsely accused of a crime he didn’t commit. While trying to fit into your new life, you get dragged into an alternate reality called the Metaverse. In this warped dimension, man’s most profound and darkest desires are manifested as hideous demons that prey upon the helpless.

However, in this new world, you gain the power to summon a Persona, a physical incarnation of your personality and rebellious spirit. With your newfound power, you will travel the depths of the Metaverse and fight these monsters to steal the desires of criminals in the real world and reform their hearts.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Oct. 27, 2022)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a JRPG set in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy universe of the Star Ocean franchise. You play as Raymond Lawrence, a merchant who crash-landed on an underdeveloped planet named Aster IV after being attacked by the Pangalatic Federation. He is then quickly saved by Laeticia Aucerius, the princess of Aster IV’s largest kingdom, Aster IV. Together, this unlikely duo will embark on an epic adventure that could decide the fate of the universe.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion (Dec.13, 2022)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy, an action RPG that takes place many years before the events of Final Fantasy VII. You play as Zack Fair, a young SOLDIER who the Shinra Corporation tasks to investigate the sudden disappearance of several SOLDIER operatives.

Zack’s journey will take you on a grand adventure where you will meet younger versions of iconic FF7 characters like Cloud and Sephiroth, uncover shocking truths behind the Shinra corporation, and battle new villains such as the rogue SOLDIER Genesis.

The Outbound Ghost (2022)

The Outbound Ghost is an indie RPG inspired by Nintendo’s Paper Mario series. The story centers around Outbound, an abandoned town haunted by ghosts who cannot move on to the afterlife. You play as one of Outbound’s ghosts, and you decide one day to help your fellow spirits ascend to the heavens by putting to rest their lingering regrets and defeating their inner demons in turn-based battles.

One Piece Odyssey (Jan. 12, 2023)

One Piece Odyssey is a JRPG set in the wacky and over-the-top world of One Piece, one of Shonen Jump’s most iconic and popular manga/anime franchises. You play as the infamous Straw Hat Pirates journeying across the New World in search of the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

One day, the Straw Hats get swept up in a storm and are scattered across a mysterious island filled with bizarre beasts and ancient ruins. Now their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, must reunite the crew, discover the origins of this peculiar island, and find a way off it to continue their journey.

Persona 3: Portable (Jan. 19, 2023)

(Image credit: SEGA)

Persona 3: Portable is a PlayStation Portable remake of Persona 3, the third primary entry in the Persona series. Every night, a supernatural event known as the Dark Hour occurs. During this hidden hour, people are transmogrified into coffins while sleeping, and those who don’t fall victim to horrifying monsters called Shadows.

The only people who have the means to fight back against the Shadows are S.E.E.S. — a group of gifted individuals who can summon spiritual avatars of their personality called Personas. Armed with Personas, the S.E.E.S. group strives to investigate the world created by the Dark Hour and save the world from the Shadows.

Persona 4 Golden (Jan. 19, 2023)

(Image credit: SEGA)

Persona 4 Golden is the definitive edition of Persona 4, the fourth mainline title of the Persona series. In the rural town of Inaba, there have been a series of grizzly and unexplainable murders with no signs of slowing down. The only clues on who has been committing these atrocities lie within the Midnight Channel, an alternate world where only special people can enter.

As one of these extraordinary individuals, you and your friends vow to use your newly acquired Personas to explore Midnight Channel and stop the killer from snuffing out any more innocent lives.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (February 2023)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a spin-off of SEGA’s Like a Dragon series set in a fictionalized version of 1800s Japan. You take on the role of a samurai named Sakamoto Ryoma, who is on a quest to find and destroy the man who murdered his master in cold blood.

You will explore a gigantic city in search of your master’s killer, engage in a multitude of side adventures, and duel hardened samurai and criminals using a combination of sword & gunplay.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Feb. 17, 2023)

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc)

Tales of Symphonia is the fifth core entry of Bandai Namco’s Tales Of series, and it is one of the most cherished titles in the long-running franchise. Set in the fantasy world of Sylvarant, there is an ancient prophecy foretelling that a Chosen One will one day rise and usher in the world’s rebirth.

As the young hero, Lloyd Irving, you will travel the world alongside stout-hearted friends to unravel this prophecy and become embroiled in an adventure where the fate of two worlds hangs in the balance.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Mar. 9, 2023)

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is the fourth mainline entry in Koei Tecmo’s Japanese-themed horror series, Fatal Frame. You play as a group of girls investigating the haunted Rōgetsu Isle in hopes of discovering the unnatural causes of their friends’ recent deaths.

While exploring the island, you will be stalked and attacked by murderous spirits. The only means to defend yourself is the Camera Obscura, an ancient camera that can repel and seal evil ghosts inside photographs.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Spring 2023)

(Image credit: Arc System Works)

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Special Edition is a tag team-based fighting game developed and published by Arc System Works. Fight in intense 2v2 battles across the multiverse, playing as fan-favorite characters across various franchises. These include fighters from other fighting games like BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Atlus’ Persona, and even Rooster Teeth’s animated web series RWBY.

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Spring 2023)

(Image credit: Arc System Works)

Ride the fire and fight your way through Guilty Gear -Strive-, the latest entry in Arc System Works’ critically acclaimed fighting game series, Guilty Gear. This latest foray into the franchise kicks things up a notch with an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack, a gorgeous 2D/3D hybrid art style, and intense gameplay that is both welcoming to newcomers yet complex and satisfying to master for hardcore fans.

Demonschool (2023)

Demonschool is an indie strategy-RPG inspired by early Persona games like Persona 1 and 2. You play as Faye, a young university student who belongs to an ancient bloodline of demon hunters. Working alongside your misfit classmates, you will defend the world from demons from the underworld who want to destroy humanity.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (2023)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is an upcoming RPG inspired by Konami’s Suikoden franchise. Set in the continent of Allraan, this game follows the life of two best friends, Seign Kesling and Nowa. Seign Kesling is an officer working for the oppressive Galdean Empire, and Nowa is a warrior hailing from a remote village on the outskirts of the continent.

As the Galdean Empire is waging a bloody campaign to conquer Allraan, war will split our protagonists’ friendships apart and force them to clash in an emotional battle over their beliefs and ideologies.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (2023)

(Image credit: CyberConnect2)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is a to Fuga: Melodies of Steel, a turn-based RPG where you play as a group of orphaned children trying to survive a war-torn world by piloting a gigantic tank called the Taranis. The sequel will build upon the original’s gameplay by revamping the combat system and introducing a new event system where you can change the story’s direction based on your choices.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (2023)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is an upcoming action-adventure title in the Like a Dragon series. Not much information is currently available but what we do know is that it will star Kazuma Kiryu (now going by the alias "Joryu") and show where life has taken him after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and how he ends up in the upcoming title, Like a Dragon 8.

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (2023)

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is a sequel to LEVEL-5’s classic JRPG, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Which Remastered. You are Evan, a child king who had his kingdom overthrown by evil usurpers and now must band together with new friends to found a new kingdom and safeguard the world.

Street Fighter 6 (2023)

Capcom’s legendary fighting game series, Street Fighter, is back with Street Fighter 6. This game is shaping to be the most ambitious title yet by boasting an improved graphical art style enhanced by Capcom’s RE-Engine. A large-scale single-player story mode where you get to create your own street fighter. An extensive roster of new playable characters like Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly and fan-favorites such as Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Blanka, Dhalsim, Guile, and more.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (2023)

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is a remastered collection featuring two games from Konami’s Suikoden series, Suikoden 1 and Suikoden 2. These games were notable for allowing the player to recruit dozens of memorable party members and featuring complex stories that dealt with the horrors of war and political intrigue.

In addition to remastered graphics and sound effects, this HD collection will include quality-of-improvements that will enrich the gameplay experience, such as auto-saving, the option to fast-forward during battle, and a conversation log to keep track of the story.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (2023)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an upcoming action game developed by Team Ninja, whose works include the 3D Ninja Gaiden games and the Nioh series. This game is a dark fantasy reimagining of the Later Han Dynasty, where the Three Kingdoms are infested with hordes of demons. You play as a nameless militia struggling to survive in this harsh world by learning to wield Chinese martial arts and magic to defeat towering monsters and fabled warriors like Lu Bu.

Like a Dragon 8 (2024)

Like a Dragon 8 is the 8th major installment of SEGA’s popular Like a Dragon and will once be a turn-based RPG like the previous game, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Information on Like a Dragon 8 is finite at this time; however, we know Ichiban Kasuga will once again be the main star and will team up with his predecessor, Kazuma Kiryu.

To be confirmed

Tekken 8

Bandai Namco’s flagship fighting game franchise, Tekken, will soon be making its next-gen debut on Xbox Series X|S with its newest title, Tekken 8. We don’t have much information on Tekken 8 currently other than it will continue the ongoing hate-fuelled rivalry between Kazuya Mishima and his son Jin Kazama.

Which games are you looking forward to?

As you have just read, there is a ton of new and classic J-styled games to look forward to in the future, some of which may end up becoming one of the best games the Xbox has to offer . In the meantime, there is already an abundance of games for you to play while you wait. For example, Tales of Arise , a next-gen entry in the Tales Of series that features gorgeous visuals, an expansive world to explore, and an engaging combat system that makes you feel like an anime superhero.

There is also Yakuza: Like a Dragon , a bold entry in the Like A Dragon series that switches the franchise’s signature gameplay genre from an action-adventure beat’em up to a turn-based JRPG. It is an exceptional game with an endearing story, a cast of likable characters, an addictive combat system, and is jam-packed with enough side-content to keep you busy for weeks.

If you feel like any other games, deserve a spotlight on this list, be sure to mention them on our Windows Central Discord forum and let your voice be heard.