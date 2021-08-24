Cancel
Mcalester, OK

HS BASKETBALL: McAlester's Holiman talks college recruitment

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
McAlester News-Capital
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuTvU_0baS0ECv00
ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff file photoMcAlester's Adante Holiman recently rejoined the college recruitment world after decommitting from the University of Tulsa last week.

Things are suddenly busy again for Adante Holiman.

The McAlester senior recently reopened his college recruitment after decommitting from the University of Tulsa last Tuesday, and said he’s already received a lot of interest once again from multiple programs.

“I just opened it back up, and I’ve heard from a lot of schools,” Holiman said.

He previously committed to play college basketball for the University of Tulsa on March 16 after receiving offers from other Division I programs such as Arizona, Arizona State, Ole Miss, DePaul, St. Louis, Akron, and South Alabama. But in that time since, Holiman said he began to rethink his choice — and decided to put himself back on the boards.

“Me and my family kind of just talked it over, and they thought it was best for me to reopen my recruitment and see all my options,” he said.

Holiman averaged 31 points, five rebounds, five assist, and four steals per game in last season on his way to being named the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Basketball Player of the Year. He has been named as one of the top players in the state of Oklahoma in the upcoming 2022 class by ESPN

He spent his summer in the gym, playing ball with Next Page Force — an Adidas Gold Program with the goal of "providing an outlet for athletes to pursue sports excellence.” Holiman said it kept him busy, but he enjoyed every minute.

“Summer ball went well...It was a pretty good summer, especially to end it out…I’m not even home like one or two weekends out of the summer,” he laughed.

Since changing his commitment status last week, Holiman has seen a fervor of interest once again from multiple college programs — including Texas Tech, Akron, Columbia, Howard, Liberty, and South Alabama.

But as the interest keeps coming in for the Buff, Holiman said that’s not going to affect how he approaches putting in the work each and every day. He’s been grinding since day one, and he said that’s not going to change anytime soon.

“We’re still putting work in,” he said. “I’ve still been working as hard as I’d been when I was committed to TU. The work still continues. I mean, it never stops. So, that’s still going — stay picking up and just getting better. That’s the main thing.”

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

