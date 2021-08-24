Cancel
Columbia, SC

Love Columbia? Love taking photos? The #LoveColumbiaSC Photo Challenge is for you

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 8 days ago

If you love enjoying all the City of Columbia has to offer and taking photos, too, the #LoveColumbiaSC Photo Challenge is for you!

The #LoveColumbiaSC Challenge encourages people to share photos on social media of the places they love in the City of Columbia.

To enter, share your photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram between  August 16, 2021 until September 13, 2021. You must use the #LoveColumbiaSC hashtag and tag the City of Columbia in your post for your photo to be considered a valid entry.

The photos MUST include images that are within the city limits and must be taken by the person who is entering the contest by sharing on social media.

Three photos chosen as winners - one from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The winning photos will be decided by the number of votes (likes, favorites, retweets, etc.) from followers on each of the social media platforms by September 30, 2020.

Follow the City of Columbia on your favorite social media platform and start sharing your photos.

We can't wait to see what you share!

The City of Columbia Photo Challenge, #LoveColumbiaSC, began in 2014 as a way to increase community engagement, expand public knowledge of the City’s social media sites and increase the use of technology to interact with citizens.

