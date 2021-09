Congratulations! You just sold an investment and made some money. But, just like when you make money at your 9-to-5 job, the government wants a piece of your earnings. The tax you pay on your investment income is called capital gains tax, and the rules are different from your standard income taxes. Understanding how capital gains taxes work is an essential part of learning how to invest. With some thoughtful planning, you can minimize the impact of capital gains taxes and keep more of your investment gains.