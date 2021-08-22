Breaking Down Zach Wilson's Performance vs. Packers

The New York Jets are hopeful that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is going to be able to hit the ground running as their starting quarterback in 2021. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft doesn’t have competition in the quarterback room, making him the de facto starter and immediate source of hope for the Jets and their fans. Saturday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers offered the first true look at enthusiasm for what Wilson can be with time, patience, and continued investment in surrounding him with talent.