Iowa State

Four Injured In Separate Eastern Iowa Weekend Accidents

By Elwin Huffman
 3 days ago
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a car and train that injured two people in Black Hawk County over the weekend. Sheriff's officials said in a news release that the car's driver and a passenger were both transported to a Waterloo hospital following the crash. Authorities described the passenger's injuries as life-threatening. The driver's injuries were less severe and not believed to be life-threatening.

Related
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

Waterloo Police Identify Man Who Died In Highway Median

Waterloo police continue to investigate the city's fourth homicide of the year. A man shot and killed outside a downtown Waterloo convenience store Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 20-year-old Dayton Sanders of Waterloo. Police released the victim's name on early Thursday afternoon. Tuesday's shooting occurred just after 4:30 PM...
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Waterloo

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a Waterloo convenience store that left one man dead and caused the temporary closure of busy city streets. Police officers and fire rescue personal were called to the 1100 block of Washington Street Tuesday around 4:30 PM. When they arrived, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound collapsed in the median. Police said the victim died from the injury.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

Three Teens Charged In July Shooting That Injured Waterloo Girl

Police have arrested three teenagers on charges connected to a shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl in Waterloo last month. Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 100 block of Argyle Street on July 18 around 9:30 PM. According to police, witnesses saw four black males running from the area toward a nearby apartment complex.
West Union, IAPosted by
K92.3

West Union Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Crash

A West Union man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident near the city Sunday afternoon. Fayette County sheriff’s officials said 75-year-old Larry Nefzger had to be extricated from the vehicle he was driving after it went into a ditch on Echo Valley Road about two miles east of West Union. Neftzger was transported to the West Union hospital for treatment.
Black Hawk County, IAPosted by
K92.3

Maynard Teenager Dies After Black Hawk County Car, Train Crash

A Maynard teenager was killed in a weekend accident involving a car and train in Black Hawk County. Sheriff's officials said 15-year-old Kate Michels suffered fatal injuries when a vehicle driven by her 18-year-old sister Emma Michels, also of Maynard, was struck by the train Saturday afternoon. The accident happened in the 1000 block of S. Canfield Road (County Road V-51) about 10 miles east of Raymond.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

The “First” RAGBRAI Started On This Day Over 40 Years Ago

This year we here in Waterloo were lucky enough to catch RAGBRAI in our area. While that caused a few traffic delays here in town, over in Evansdale, and in a few other spots, this Iowa tradition almost always brings excitement to the city the group of riders is stopping in. So how did it all start?
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

(WATCH) Tower in Iowa was Bent in Half During Tuesday’s Storms

Strong thunderstorms that moved across northeast Iowa on Tuesday afternoon caused damage to homes, knocked down power lines, and even toppled over a tower. The winds on Tuesday were strong enough to knock over this internet tower on Highway 151 between Monticello and Cascade. This lattice tower measured at 134.5 tall. Jerry Pasker was filming the storm at the time the tower was bent in half:
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

Waterloo Just Broke a 73-Year-Old Record

I’m sure you noticed that when you went outside this morning that you almost immediately began sweating. Perhaps you even went back inside to take another shower. Yeah, it’s hot, it’s humid, and Waterloo broke a record on Tuesday morning. The LOW temp on 8/24 was 75*, which breaks a...
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Parkersburg Woman Dies in Car/Semi Accident

A Parkersburg woman has died in a two-vehicle accident in Butler County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at about 9:30am Thursday (Aug. 19) at the intersection of 300th Street and Ridge Avenue, northeast of Parkersburg. A semi driven by 20 year old Dillon Nissen of Reinbeck, had...
Oelwein, IAPosted by
K92.3

Oelwein Man Indicted For Drug Trafficking

An Oelwein man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges following an investigation involving local, state and federal authorities. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, 54-year-old David Tafolla was taken into custody last week. Officials charged Tafolla with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Swisher, IAPosted by
K92.3

Fatal Fire in Swisher, Plus a Garage Fire in Hiawatha

Authorities are investigating a deadly fire that happened in Johnson County early Wednesday morning (Aug. 18). At about 5:15am, emergency workers were called to a house fire at 1726 Derby Avenue NW in Swisher. Fire departments from area communities were called out to help douse the blaze. It was contained to the 2nd story of the home.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

[Watch] Wienermobile Had Some Major Issues in Waterloo

It's not every day that a giant hotdog drives into town. Seeing the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drive-by is exciting enough, but on the vehicle's recent visit to Waterloo, there was a bit more excitement than usual. The giant hotdog rolled into town late last week and made a few appearances at events around the city.
Oelwein, IAPosted by
K92.3

Postville Man Jailed After Chase in Oelwein

Authorities have arrested a Postville man, after Oelwein Police received a report of a vehicle with Minnesota license plates, being driven through Oelwein residential yards. Dispatch received that call just before 11pm Tuesday (Aug. 17), which also mentioned the suspect vehicle was currently at the Casey's Convenience Store in Oelwein.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

When Can You Pass a Stopped School Bus in Iowa?

95,000 motorists ran school bus stop arms in ONE DAY in 39 states in 2019. Between 2009-2018, a total of 182 drivers in Black Hawk County were convicted of failing to stop for a School Bus. Linn County saw 658 convictions during that same time period. Do you know when...
Buchanan County, IAPosted by
K92.3

Investigation Finds Indy Jail Released Inmates Too Early

A special investigation by the State Auditor's Office has found about 250 instances in which time served by inmates in the Buchanan County Jail in Independence did not match their sentence, or there were no records to back up their release date. The Buchanan County Jail Administrator and another deputy...

