Four Injured In Separate Eastern Iowa Weekend Accidents
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a car and train that injured two people in Black Hawk County over the weekend. Sheriff's officials said in a news release that the car's driver and a passenger were both transported to a Waterloo hospital following the crash. Authorities described the passenger's injuries as life-threatening. The driver's injuries were less severe and not believed to be life-threatening.k923.fm
