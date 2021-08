CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston man has died after he and another man were shot on the Eisenhower Expressway earlier this week. Illinois State Police said, around 2:20 p.m. Monday, 25-year-old Ralph Banks and a 28-year-old man were heading east on the Eisenhower near California Avenue, when both of them were shot. Banks, who was the passenger in the car, was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died one day later, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 25-year-old man who was driving was wounded, but his injuries were not...