It seems to happen often so we shouldn’t be surprised. That guy who used to play here is now killing it somewhere else. We’ve seen an incredibly long list of former Flyers contribute to Stanley Cup-winning teams and we’ve seen a goaltender in Sergie Bobrovsky win two Vezina trophies in another city. Guys leave and achieve greatness. Will it happen again? The Flyers sent a shotgun blast of former players throughout the league this summer and many of them are expected to play a factor in their respective teams’ fortune.