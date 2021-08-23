Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Aerosmith and UMG forge new alliance

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican rock band Aerosmith are announced a global alliance with Universal Music Group on Monday (August 23). The band, whose hits include “Walk This Way” with Run DMC, and “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing”, will have their entire discography given to UMG. UMG will also take over responsibility for...

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umg#Drug Abuse#Universal Music Group#Umg#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
98.7 The Bomb

Top 10 Songs Aerosmith Never Played Live

Picking set lists is no small feat for a chart-topping, decades-spanning, world-conquering band like Aerosmith. The Bad Boys From Boston have the privilege of choosing from a robust catalog of smash hits and beloved deep cuts dating back to 1973, when they released their eponymous debut album. Their fiendish, drug-addled...
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Aerosmith Strikes An Expansive Deal With UMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Aerosmith, one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, announced they have formed an expansive worldwide partnership with Universal Music Group. The deal will bring all of Aerosmith’s discography, merchandise and audio-video projects under one roof for the first time in more than two decades...
Musicuniversalmusic.com

Aerosmith and Universal Music Group Announce Historic Strategic Global Alliance

Aerosmith and Universal Music Group Announce Historic Strategic Global Alliance. Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the best-selling American hard-rock band of all time, UMG set to become home to Aerosmith’s entire recorded music catalog, future new music releases, merchandise and audio-visual content. Aerosmith, the best-selling American hard rock band...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Aerosmith Hands Entire Catalog to Universal Music Group

Another week, another legendary artist announces a career-spanning global alliance with a major record company. Last week, it was Madonna and Warner Music Group. This time, it’s Aerosmith and Universal Music Group (UMG), jointly unveiling a new deal inked just ahead of the band’s 50th anniversary. As a result of the new partnership, UMG will become home to Aerosmith’s entire recorded music catalog in 2022, as well as future music releases, merchandise and audio-visual content. All of that is interesting, but perhaps the most interesting part is the “entire recorded music catalog” bit: A big chunk of Aerosmith’s classic catalog — including...
MusicWebster County Citizen

Aerosmith land UMG deal and tease new releases and never before seen material

Aerosmith's entire back catalogue and future releases are coming to Universal Music Group (UMG). The 'Dream On' hitmakers have landed a deal with the major record label, in what has been dubbed an “expansive worldwide alliance". Announced ahead of Steven Tyler and co's 50th anniversary, the band are set to...
MusicNME

Aerosmith to unveil previously unreleased recordings through new Universal deal

Aerosmith have signed a new deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) that will license the entirety of their recorded output as well as personal archives. The veteran rockers were formerly under Sony’s Columbia Records, and later UMG’s Geffen Records, for much of their early career in the ’70s and up to the ’90s. Now UMG will be home to the band’s complete catalogue, which will also include audio-visual projects.
Musicloudersound.com

Unreleased music from Aerosmith to emerge as part of new record deal

Aerosmith are to release a host of previously unreleased material from their personal archives after signing a new ‘worldwide alliance’ (or ‘record deal’ as such business arrangements were happily known for years) with the Universal Music Group. This new partnership will encompass not just every studio recording made by the...
Music940wfaw.com

Aerosmith Inks Major Deal With UMG, Moving Catalogue In 2022

Aerosmith has inked a new deal partnering with Universal Music Group (UMG) and bringing its entire catalogue to the label from Sony starting in 2022. According to Billboard, “The blockbuster alliance gives the global music behemoth access to group members' personal archives (known as the band's 'Vindaloo Vaults'), including never-before-heard music, video footage, journals and memorabilia.” The new deal covers the band's entire catalogue and future multimedia archival and new projects.
MusicPosted by
Eagle 102.3

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry – We Almost Replaced Steven Tyler With Sammy Hagar

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar have relayed the same story, revealing Hagar could have replaced Steven Tyler as Aerosmith’s singer. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Aerosmith were going through a turbulent period. Tyler was seriously injured after falling from a stage and was focused on a solo project along with being a judge on American Idol.
ElectionsPosted by
Mega 99.3

Poll: What’s the Best Aerosmith Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Aerosmith song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
Musicflaunt.com

WARBLY JETS | Announcing the New Studio Album, 'MONSTERHOUSE'

A duo in the classic sense, Samuel Shea and Julien O’neill have known each other since 2014, honing the creative dynamic of WARBLY JETS over the course of a debut album, an EP, thousands of tour miles traveled, and too many hours in the studio to count. The result is the alternative duo’s second LP, MONSTERHOUSE (due out November 12): a swing for the fences pulling from marquee influences like Rick Rubin, Run The Jewels, Billie Eilish, and Guero-era Beck. Their newest single, the bass-heavy, funk-laced “TMI” represents this heady mixture perfectly, the thumping drum loops, waves of synths, and sampled strings all crackling with the energy of two distinct talents working as one. A song about living in the (too much) Information Age and the undeniable effect that has on our psyche comes with a John Frost-directed video—a literal take on the song’s sentiment as we watch Shea and O’neill get taken over by technology.
Video Gameshiphop-n-more.com

Outkast Celebrate ‘ATLiens’ 25th Anniversary with ‘Two Dope Boyz’ Video; Announce Video Game

We may have to wait longer for new Outkast music (if at all they decide to release) but Big Boi and Andre 3000 are bringing some new material to fans today. The legendary duo is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second album ATLiens through Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, by offering an animated music video for the standout track ‘Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)’. Directed by Rafatoon with production from dreambear, you can watch it below.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13million marital mansion is so unexpected

Rachel Avery Gwen Stefani home: The Voice star lives with husband Blake Shelton and her three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo in Encino, Los Angeles. As well as the Oklahoma ranch where they tied the knot, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also own a stunning mansion in Los Angeles which they purchased for $13million, according to Dirt.
MusicPosted by
GOBankingRates

What is Eric Clapton’s Net Worth?

British rock star and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the bestselling musicians in history and has amassed a net worth of $450 million after six decades on stage and in the recording...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing emergency operation

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80, just weeks after pulling out of the legendary band’s U.S. tour following an emergency operation. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
Chicago, ILHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Told Meek Mill To Visit Chicago At His Own Risk

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk and Meek Mill have built a strong friendship over the years. During a recent radio interview, Lil Durk reflected on a time he was honest with Meek, who wanted to pull up on him and visit Chicago’s O’Block neighborhood where Durkio once called home prior to moving to Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy