Aerosmith and UMG forge new alliance

A duo in the classic sense, Samuel Shea and Julien O’neill have known each other since 2014, honing the creative dynamic of WARBLY JETS over the course of a debut album, an EP, thousands of tour miles traveled, and too many hours in the studio to count. The result is the alternative duo’s second LP, MONSTERHOUSE (due out November 12): a swing for the fences pulling from marquee influences like Rick Rubin, Run The Jewels, Billie Eilish, and Guero-era Beck. Their newest single, the bass-heavy, funk-laced “TMI” represents this heady mixture perfectly, the thumping drum loops, waves of synths, and sampled strings all crackling with the energy of two distinct talents working as one. A song about living in the (too much) Information Age and the undeniable effect that has on our psyche comes with a John Frost-directed video—a literal take on the song’s sentiment as we watch Shea and O’neill get taken over by technology.