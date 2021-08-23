Cancel
Intel Scores Huge U.S. Government Foundry Contract For Next-Gen 18A Chips

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel is spending a lot of money investing into future technologies and manufacturing capabilities, and the efforts are already paying off. Quite literally, in the sense that Intel has secured a contract with the United States government to provide commercial foundry services based on its Intel 18A node, and develop a leading-edge foundry ecosystem.

