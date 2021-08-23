WIND ADVISORY FOR MOLOKAI AND LANAI UNTIL 12 NOON HST MONDAY

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 18:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 25 to 39 MPH are expected with higher gusts. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT * A ridge of high pressure south of the islands and a frontal boundary just to the north are producing windy conditions over the territory. Wind speeds up to 30 mph with higher gusts are observed across the territory. These strong southeasterlies will peak late tonight. * TIMING...through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect possible downed tree limbs as well as shifting of loose and unsecured small objects due to strong winds. Gusty winds will make driving difficult and may cause hazardous conditions for mariners. FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 620 VAVEAO ASO TOFI AUKUSO 26 2021 ...O LOO FAAAUAU LE FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI * O peau mamafa o le ea o lo`o i saute o le atunu`u ma uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i le itu matu, o le a faatupulaia ai savili malolosi i luga o le atunuu. O savili e oo atu i le 30 mph le malolosi ma e agi faata`uta`u i taimi o loo vaaia nei i luga o le atunu`u. O nei savili malolosi mai i saute i sasa`e o le a faatupula`ia i le po nanei. * TAIMI...Se`ia oo atu i le Aso Toona`i. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E pau`u ai laau, lelea ai mea-totino e le`i faamaumauina ma faaleagaina ai apa ma taualuga o fale. Savili malolosi e mafai ona faafaigata ai ona faafoe ai taavale, ae maise lava taavale maualuluga. E sousou foi le sami ona o le malolosi o savili. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo savili malolosi o lona uiga o savili e 25 i le 39 mph o le a aafia ai le atunuu ma e maualuga atu ona agi faata`uta`u. O nei savili malolosi o le a faafaigata ai ona faafoe taavale i luga o le auala tele, ae maise lava taavale tetele ma le maualuluga. Faamolemole ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.