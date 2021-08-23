Cancel
WIND ADVISORY FOR MOLOKAI AND LANAI UNTIL 12 NOON HST MONDAY

 4 days ago

GUSTY WINDS WILL ACCOMPANY A GALE LOW AS IT MOVES FROM EAST TO WEST ACROSS THE WESTERN ISLANDS. * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Molokai and Lanai. * WHEN...Until noon HST today. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles,...

