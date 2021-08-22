Cancel
Thorn Hill, TN

556 Jackson Hollow Road, Thorn Hill, TN 37881

Citizen Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is an opportunity to own a beautiful piece of property on Copper Ridge in Grainger County that provides stunning mountain views. The pictures in this listing do nothing for the actual views, you really need to see and capture the feeling of this property as you stand on it. The home was built in 2017 and a Guest house in 2019 and both have been very well taken care of. The guest house is currently being used as an Air BNB (Hillside Cabin on Air BnB) and has stayed very busy. 9.78 Acres of land by Survey and is un-restricted with approximately half cleared and the balance wooded. The 10X26 ''She-Shed'' has electricity and Air Conditioning for the crafter in the family. If you are looking to get away from it and be at peace then this may be the one you have been waiting for.

