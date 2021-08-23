Spend The Night In One Of These Four Spectacular Boise Boys Airbnbs
If you live in the Treasure Valley, you've at least seen one episode of Boise Boys on HGTV. If not, you've either been living under a rock, or you moved here a few weeks ago. If so, welcome to Boise, and you should really watch an episode of Boise Boys! The home flipping show is based here and features Timer + Love's Clint Robinson and Luke Caldwell. I can't prove it, but their television show may be responsible for the city's growth over the past couple of years. The program is essentially an hour-long commercial for living in the City of Trees.liteonline.com
Comments / 0