Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Spend The Night In One Of These Four Spectacular Boise Boys Airbnbs

By Marco
Posted by 
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you live in the Treasure Valley, you've at least seen one episode of Boise Boys on HGTV. If not, you've either been living under a rock, or you moved here a few weeks ago. If so, welcome to Boise, and you should really watch an episode of Boise Boys! The home flipping show is based here and features Timer + Love's Clint Robinson and Luke Caldwell. I can't prove it, but their television show may be responsible for the city's growth over the past couple of years. The program is essentially an hour-long commercial for living in the City of Trees.

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boise Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Who’s Responsible for This Outrageous Idaho Home With a Roof Top Pool?

Homes like this $8.9 million home don't just simply exist in Idaho without a story behind them. It took us a little while to get to the bottom who built this thing in Hailey. According to Realtor.com, the incredible extravagant property has been on and off the market for nearly six years. At no point does their property history show the 16,258 square foot, seven bedroom, six bathroom home actually selling. The pictures in the listing are just dripping in luxury, but it's tough to tell exactly which rooms match up with the incredible aerial shot that caught our eye.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

An Enormous Game of Human Pac-Man is Coming to Boise This Weekend

After a year off due to COVID-19, one of the Boise Public Library's most beloved summer events is back and bigger than ever!. Just a few weeks ago, hundreds a of cosplayers reunited in Meridian at Kleiner Park's cosplay meet-up and costume contest. While there was a small comic-con in April 2021, most of these costumed characters hadn't seen each other since the Treasure Valley's last full scale comic event - Boise Comic Arts Festival 2019. By the end of the afternoon, news started to spread through the meet-up that the festival quietly announced its return in 2021!
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Is This the Strangest Building in Idaho?

Idaho is home to some amazing homes and buildings. Also some very unique ones, then you add some history to that and you have a perfect combo for some interesting buildings with interesting stories. There is even an airbnb that is shaped like a dog. You can read more and see photos of that here. We cant forget about the Potato shaped Airbnb either, check that out here. As unique and strange as a house shaped like a dog or a potato is, this home, well building really, beat them out for the strangest in all of Idaho.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Where to go in Boise to Burn 400 Calories Per Hour

Now that we've been swimming all summer long, we're looking fierce and we don't want to lose our rock-solid bods. City pools may close, but there are several year-round pools around Boise that will help us burn a shocking number of calories to get after fitness goals. I swim at...
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Top 10 Most Boring Places in Idaho

If you’re hankering for the quiet life… and a sheer lack of things to do, these Idaho places might just be perfect for you. Our stunning gem state is loaded with outdoor scenery and natural recreation. It is also full of peace and quiet. What some may call boring, others go to some of these places in search of tranquility. Take a peek at the 10 most 'Boring' cities in Idaho.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

How Much Daylight Is Boise Losing Each Day As Fall Approaches?

Fall means cooler temperatures and shorter days. If you're like me, fall is your favorite season. I love all that fall brings, like cooler temperatures, pumpkins, falling leaves, the start of the holiday season, football, and more. I always feel like I'm coming alive in the fall after summer has beat me down with its heat.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

It’s Dog Appreciation Day! Which Breed is Idaho’s Favorite?

I mean, you can't choose just one... Can you imagine a world without dogs? I was just looking at my dog Oliver the other day thinking how crazy it is to have an animal living in our home. But then I thought, he's more than just an animal... he's family. Dogs, and other pets, have a way of becoming a part of you. It's really something special.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe

Some of these, we certainly bring on ourselves. But others? They just make us shake our head and wonder how myths like this got started. As I was packing up my dorm room and saying goodbye to my college friends eleven years ago, so many of them asked why I took a job in Idaho when I hate driving in the snow so much. To be honest, I'd been so busy trying to wrap up the semester and pass my finals that I hadn't done much research into how Boise's weather compared to where I grew up in Northeast Ohio. I could've sworn that my dad told me that Boise got less snow than I was use to, but the fact that this question kept coming up repeatedly the week before I moved put me on edge.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s Lovevery Gets Target Distribution

Parents all over the Treasure Valley know about the Boise company called Lovevery, which has taken the Netflix subscription concept to toys for babies and toddlers. Their high-end, Montessori-style sensory toys have been a huge hit. The company was started by Jessica and her best friend's husband, Rod. Jessica, passionate about babies' health and development, helped create Happy Family, an organic baby food company, turned her attention towards toys. Rod, who has built several companies with a social impact, decided that he wanted to help.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

15 Things Boise Absolutely Does NOT Need More Of

New restaurant? Bring it on! New store opening at Boise Town Square Mall or the Village at Meridian? Let's get our shop on! New movie theater with reclining seats and unique snacks? Right on! New park for our kids to play in? We're there. Typically when we hear something new...
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Here’s What Rent Cost in Idaho Back in 1940

It's always fun to look back at history to see how much things have changed. Boise has gone through so much change especially in its recent history. Perhaps one of the most dramatic changes in Boise's recent history has been the price of rent and mortgage payments. We don't have to go back too far in history to remember the days when you could rent a downtown apartment for under $1,000. Long gone are those days even though they were only a decade ago!
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Zoo Boise is Giving YOU The Chance to Name Some of Their Animals

Zoo Boise welcomed some new babies this past spring. Right now, they're all waiting on names to be gifted to them and Zoo Boise is giving you the honors. Zoo Boise's annual online silent auction is now open and running through Thursday, August 26th. In addition to one-of-a-kind items, packages, and gift cards, you can also bid on animal namings.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

The Price is Right Live Coming to Boise!!!

How much do you know about how much things cost. Would you do great playing games and winning on The Price is Right? The show will be in Boise Soon!. The Price Is Right Live™ has been entertaining audiences and giving millions of dollars in prizes away to various people all over the world for over 14 years. The website says "Everyone’s favorite game show is on its way to you, along with the chance to win a share of the more than $12 million in cash and fabulous prizes we’ve given away! Randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy