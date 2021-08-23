Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Horror Movies, Comedy, And Shorts At The Roxy Theater This Week

By Mike Smith
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of my most-anticipated events of the year is coming up this week, and I could not be more psyched about it. Before COVID hit, Missoula's Roxy Theater started talking a bit about their plans for the Camp Horror Film Festival - it was born out of Trash Talk, their monthly series where they show all kinds of weird horror and exploitation movies. The idea was to do that but spread out over a few days - play some obscurities, some classics, some shorts from upcoming filmmakers, throw some comedy in there too, and package it all as one big summer camp experience.

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Horror Movies#Comedy#Horror Film#Covid#Roxy Theater#Trash Talk#Sleepaway Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Spencer’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart Becomes Princess Diana

That’s Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in Spencer, the new biopic from Pablo Larrain, who previously played the critically acclaimed biographical film about Jacqueline Kennedy, Jackie. This film looks to be structured similarly, focusing on just a few important days in the life of a famous figure of history. In Spencer’s case, it is about the Christmas holiday shortly before the end of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles. (He’s played in the film by Jack Farthing.)
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Easter Egg

Finally after months of waiting and rumors, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here. After all the delays, it’s got a lot going on. For example, watch when Peter walks past a bunch of protestors and you’ll see one is carrying a sign that reads “Devil in Disguise” with a picture of Tom Holland on it. Now this is interesting because No Way Home seems to be drawn in large part from a Marvel Comics storyline called “One More Day,” where the world learns that Peter Parker is really Spider-Man, and then Peter has to figure out a way to make everyone in the world forget his secret identity.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
MusicPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Pipes, Drums, Dancers and Cabers-Celtic Weekend

The Daly Mansion grounds were filled with everything Celtic last weekend at the annual Bitterroot Celtic Games and Gathering. The Bitterroot Celtic Society was expecting large crowds, just from the pre-ticket sales and they were not disappointed. It was one of the few sanctioned games during the ongoing pandemic and twice as many athletes wanted to toss the caber (photo below) or toss the sheaf. The Scottish American Athletic Association sanctioned games included Caber Toss, Hammer Throw, Sheaf Toss, Stone Throw, Weight for Distance and Weight Over Bar.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Confirms Return of Spidey’s Greatest Villains

Marvel is usually very secretive about their movies, but Spider-Man: No Way Home (which is co-produced by Sony) has taken things to a whole new level. The movie opens in theaters in less than four months, and until today, we still hadn’t seen a poster for the movie, or a trailer, and the only official images were a trio of generic shots of the young cast in a dingy basement. Marvel also wouldn’t confirm the details of the plot, beyond the most basic details of which characters appear.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula’s Favorite Halloween Store is Set to Open This Week

I wonder if there were some scary moments at the Spirit Halloween store in Missoula the last few days as they get ready to open this week. And I'm not talking about an employee being alone in the store late at night with all the creepy displays that move and make noise. I'm talking about the scary feeling that a store manager must have had when they were thinking "are we going to be able to find people to staff this seasonal store?" It seems like nobody wants to work a regular job these days - let alone a seasonal one. On that note - did you see this cool offer that a local business put out there to anyone that has had their job affected by businesses that are having to close because of the worker shortage? Pretty cool gesture.
EntertainmentPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Watch Epic Ski and Snowboard Film ‘Stoke the Fire’ at Ogren Park

Skiing and snowboarding look like some pretty awesome sports - although I've never tried either one. Aside from looking like a bunch of fun, they also seem like they're kind of expensive. All the clothing. All the gear. The cost of tickets to get out on the mountain. It's a bit more money and effort than I'm willing to put into my casual sports and hobbies. But I do like watching the pros do their thing.....like skiers and snowboarders in the Olympics and X Games. It's pretty amazing how they can defy gravity and pull off some ridiculous tricks.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

The 10 Most Shocking Villain Reveals In Movie History

A dynamic villain character can take a good movie and make it great. While a film is nothing without its protagonist, a multi-faceted villain can take our hero’s journey to new heights. In many movies, it’s pretty easy to tell who the villain is. A shifty demeanor, dark gaze, or evil chuckle is a pretty dead giveaway. But in other movies, the villain is not as clear-cut. Ever heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing? Sometimes, it takes the entire movie to find out just who the bad guy — or girl — truly is. Once you finally do discover who the Big Bad is, you realize they’ve been hiding in plain sight all along.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Netflix Has 41 More Movies Coming Before the End of 2021 – Here Are All of Them

Near the start of 2021, Netflix boldly promised they would have a new original movie every single week of the year in 2021. According to my advanced mathematical calculations, that would have been 52 movies in all of 2021. As we prepare to enter September, the company has just unveiled its full film lineup for the final third of the year, and it includes 41 titles — less than a dozen shy of the 52 they promised for all of 2021 squeezed into four months. That’s a lot.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Why Are People Mad at Awkwafina?

Awkwafina is facing major criticism on social media after a scene from one of her past films went viral. The actress, real name Nora Lum, is specifically receiving backlash for her previous use of a blaccent (an imitated Black English accent put on by non-white people, according to Dictionary.com) in her music and film roles.
Visual ArtPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Tribal Artists to be Featured Locally in Two Day Exhibit

I saw an upcoming event featuring one of my favorite local artists, Monica Gilles-BringsYellow and wanted to share it with you because I know it will be amazing. The ZACC is hosting an Indigenous Art Exposure titled "Resiliency of Montana," a two day collaborative featuring tribal artists and an Indigenous Art Market. I'm definitely hitting that market, luckily for me, it's right before our trip to Seattle for Hella Mega, (finally! And it better not get canceled!) so I'll actually be able to get downtown to enjoy this event with the fam.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Final ‘Eternals’ Trailer Reveals Why They Didn’t Fight Thanos

From the day Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters at the start of next month, we should be just three months to the premiere of the next Marvel movie, Eternals. (I say “should” because with Covid, and variants, and the state of movie theaters, one can never be too sure of release dates.) And yet, with just a quarter of a year (maybe) to the film’s release, we’re still almost entirely in the dark about the movie’s premise and antagonists beyond the most basic information provided by reading Eternals comics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy