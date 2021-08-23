Horror Movies, Comedy, And Shorts At The Roxy Theater This Week
One of my most-anticipated events of the year is coming up this week, and I could not be more psyched about it. Before COVID hit, Missoula's Roxy Theater started talking a bit about their plans for the Camp Horror Film Festival - it was born out of Trash Talk, their monthly series where they show all kinds of weird horror and exploitation movies. The idea was to do that but spread out over a few days - play some obscurities, some classics, some shorts from upcoming filmmakers, throw some comedy in there too, and package it all as one big summer camp experience.1075zoofm.com
