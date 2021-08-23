Flood Watch issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven and Southern New London. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Southern Westchester and Southwest Suffolk. * Through late tonight. * A widespread 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall is possible this afternoon. Localized higher amounts will be possible through tonight.